55 Thanksgiving activities to take Turkey Day to the next level

Of all the holidays, Thanksgiving just might be the most popular.

Between time spent with loved ones, lounging around, and indulging in a Thanksgiving feast, what's not to like?

Even so, there's always room for improvement, which is why we've gathered this collection of inspired Thanksgiving activities to help take your celebration to next level.

Of course, there are all the tried-and-true Turkey Day favorites like watching football, snoozing on the couch and catching up with friends and relatives. But there are also plenty of other ways to enjoy the holiday, like making a gratitude jar, playing trivia, participating in a Thanksgiving Day gift exchange and making crafts with the kids.

There's also watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, working on a family tree while you’re with family, or making music with your fellow Turkey Day guests.

Use these unique ideas to start a new Thanksgiving tradition or to create new memories to reminisce over in the years to come.

Either way, read on for a full rundown of Thanksgiving activities for kids and adults that are simply, well, the baste.

Play Thanksgiving games

Get the party started this year with a round of Thanksgiving bingo or Turkey Day Pictionary. Kids, adults and the whole family will have a blast engaging in these fun Thanksgiving-themed activities. Choose from a variety of games like I-Spy, crafts for kids and many others that you can find right here.

Bake a pumpkin dessert

Nothing against pumpkin pie, but why not try something completely new for this year's dessert spread? Whether it's pumpkin cheesecake or warm pumpkin bars topped with cream cheese frosting, shake up the traditional dessert with an updated seasonal sweet.

Watch 'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving'

"A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,"

It's not Thanksgiving without at least one viewing of the Peanuts' classic movie “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.” Whether it's your first time seeing the 1973 TV special or your hundredth, you'll be filled with nostalgia watching this sweet ode to Turkey Day and listening to Vince Guaraldi's timeless soundtrack.

Host a white elephant gift exchange

Why wait until December to swap gifts? If you're spending Thanksgiving with friends and family you don't see very often, host a white elephant gift exchange. Ask each Turkey Day attendee bring a gift to add to the pool. Then have guests draw numbers, pick from the pile, and off you go, swapping and stealing presents in a lively Thanksgiving game.

Volunteer in your neighborhood

A Los Angeles police officer passes out free turkeys during the 3rd annual turkey drive at Wilshire Station on November 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Simply put, Thanksgiving is a day to count your blessings. If the simple abundance of your life inspires you to give back to others, consider doing so on Turkey Day. Volunteer at a food pantry, soup kitchen, church or your local animal shelter. Go solo or invite family and friends to join.

Join friends for a Thanksgiving eve pub crawl

With everyone home for the holiday, the night before Thanksgiving is perfect for a night out on the town. Schedule a pub crawl or make a date to meet up with friends or family at your favorite local haunt on Wednesday night.

Watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been a holiday tradition for nearly 100 years. Settle in on the couch with friends and family to watch the 3-hour extravaganza live on TV, or plan a trip to New York City to watch it in person. Look for balloon favorites like Snoopy and Spongebob, as well as new additions to the lineup.

Host a cookie swap

Kick off the holiday season with a cookie swap on Thanksgiving. It doesn't have to be elaborate given there's already a fair amount of cooking going on already. But since Christmas cookies are next up on the calendar, bake a dozen or two, then exchange them with friends and relatives on Turkey Day.

Celebrate special occasions

Sure, it's Thanksgiving and all, but it's also one of the few times of the year that the entire family or friend group is gathered together in the same place and the same time. Seize the moment by acknowledging and celebrating birthdays, anniversaries, graduations and other special occasions.

Host Friendsgiving

Even if you have plans to celebrate with family this year, dedicate part of your day to hang out with your friends or reconnect with old acquaintances. Invite high school or neighborhood friends over for after-dinner dessert, then catch up on old times.

Play charades

This old-school party game is just as much fun as it ever was and encourages everyone to participate. Choose teams, then fill a bowl with phrases, movies, TV shows or whatever else strikes your fancy. Have one team member make a selection, then act it out for their fellow teammates without talking or using words. If players can guess what it is, they score a point.

Break the ice

Thanksgiving is a time when families and friends come together to enjoy good food, football and conversation. If this year's gathering includes new guests, help them feel right at home by playing an icebreaker game or go around the table and ask questions to get to know everyone a little better.

Tell turkey jokes

There's no better to infuse a little humor into the situation than during a family gathering. Gather a supply of Thanksgiving jokes, puns or even good ol' fashioned dad jokes and you'll have everyone laughing around the table in no time.

Make music

Every family or friend group has a little musician among them. Invite the music-lovers in your circle to bring their instrument of choice (OK, maybe leave the piano at home) and put on a Thanksgiving-inspired performance. Better yet, have the gang learn a song before they come and play it together for the whole crowd.

Hold a Turkey Day scavenger hunt

Swing by the dollar store or use items from around the house to plan a Thanksgiving scavenger hunt. It'll get the crowd up and moving after the big meal, giving everyone a chance to stretch their legs before settling in for a movie marathon.

Sing karaoke

If you've never heard your sister-in-law take on Joan Jett's "I Love Rock-n-Roll, then now's the time. Whether you borrow, rent or buy a karaoke machine, make belting out some tunes on Thanksgiving a new family tradition.

Make matching t-shirts

Even if you aren't matching t-shirts kind of people, making Thanksgiving t-shirts as part of your Turkey Day celebration is a fun activity that'll get everyone involved. Take plenty of pics of everyone wearing them, then post on Instagram. The best part? Guests go home with a keepsake.

Serve warm drinks

Thanksgiving kicks off the holiday season and all things winter. Celebrate the cozy by making a seasonal drink for everyone to share. Hot chocolate, apple cider or pumpkin spice latte are all perfect picks.

Plan a Petsgiving

Don't just invite friends and family over. Make it a Petsgiving by asking your loved ones to bring their furry family members too. Have everyone bring a pet-friendly dish to share, so all the pups and cats can feast along with their loved ones.

Contribute to a cause

Because it's the giving season, after all. Get a consensus on which organization or foundation the group would like to contribute to, then take up a collection. Your annual donation can become a Thanksgiving tradition and is a meaningful way to show your gratitude.

Make a family tree

Take a trip back in time by tracing your heritage on Thanksgiving. Do it through an online service or simply gather everyone together at the table and plot it out on a piece of paper. Invite older family members to share their stories of days gone be. It'll be a lasting legacy for the entire family.

Fill a gratitude jar

Instead of having everyone go around the table to say what they're thankful for, have them write it down on a piece of paper. Collect the sentiments in a jar, then read them aloud one by one. See if guests can guess who said what. When the game's over, save the jar and its contents as a family keepsake.

Bust out the board games

Monopoly, Battleship, Scrabble, UNO — it doesn't matter what game you choose, just pick one and have a game-a-thon with friends and relatives. Get everyone in the competitive spirit by offering small prizes (think: dollar store finds) for the winners.

Put a puzzle together

Puzzles are a great family activity, especially on Thanksgiving when things can get a little hectic. Bring a puzzle to Thanksgiving dinner or, if you're hosting, put one out for guests and relatives to work on as a calming break from the action.

Serve signature cocktails

Take Thanksgiving to the next level by whipping up seasonal cocktails — alcoholic or otherwise. Whether it's a pitcher of Thanksgiving sangria or a bubbly cranberry gin fizz, guests will love having a specialty drink all their own.

Host an open house

Hosting a large, sit-down dinner for Thanksgiving can be a daunting task for anyone. Why not break it up by turning Thanksgiving into an open house instead? Relatives and friends can stop by throughout the day, mingle, eat a few appetizers, then be on their merry way.

Assemble care packages

Part of expressing gratitude is recognizing what you've got, then doing what you can to help others less fortunate. Start a Thanksgiving tradition of assembling care packages for members of the military, local shelters or animal rescues. It's an activity everyone can participate in — young or old.

Share Thanksgiving memories

Take turns having guests share a meaningful or funny Thanksgiving memory with the rest of the crowd. Not only does it bring a piece of everyone's personal history to the gathering, it's also an easy way to get to know new faces at the table.

Take a walk

Unless it's pouring rain or snowing, a post-dinner walk is the perfect way to walk off that extra serving of pumpkin pie. Go alone or with the rest of the group. Either way, it's a chance to get a breath of fresh air or take a moment if you need it.

Hold a book swap

Read a good book lately? If so, bring it to Thanksgiving as part of a holiday book swap. Have guests each bring a book they've read and enjoyed to pass along. Not only is it a great conversation starter, but everyone goes home with a new read to enjoy over the holidays.

Make a Thanksgiving craft

Hours of food and football can get pretty boring for the little ones, so keep them busy (and happy) by arranging a Thanksgiving craft or two. Pick up easy-to-follow kits at your local craft store or DIY your own Thanksgiving-themed project.

Share baked goods with friends and neighbors

Make someone's day with a thoughtful drop-off on Thanksgiving. It doesn't need to be elaborate or even homemade. A care package made up of baked goods (or anything else for that matter) is a wonderful way to let someone know they're in your thoughts and heart on Thanksgiving Day.

Host an ugly sweater contest

Make it mandatory to show up on Thanksgiving in a hideous sweater. It doesn't even have to be holiday-themed, just terrible. Guests will love the challenge and it's a great ice-breaker. Once everyone arrives, vote on who's wearing the best-worst sweater.

Make up a Thanksgiving poem

Forget Shakespeare and instead make up your very own Thanksgiving poem. Have everyone contribute an inspired verse, sonnet or line, then put them all together for an all-star original Thanksgiving ode composed by you and your holiday crew.

Queue up a holiday playlist

There's no better time to make a holiday playlist than when the whole gang's together for Thanksgiving. Have each person contribute a few of their favorite songs to add to the list, then share the finished compilation with the group so everyone can enjoy it.

Honor your relatives

If a loved one is missing from this year's table, then honor them with a meaningful remembrance. Set a framed photo in their place, and make a cherished dish or dessert to pay tribute.

Play Thanksgiving trivia

Where did the Mayflower first land when it arrived on American shores? If you answered Plymouth Rock, then you're incorrect! Eventually the Pilgrims ended up there, but their first stop was in Provincetown, Massachusetts. Answer this question and so many more during a game of Thanksgiving trivia.

Run a 5K or road race

On Thanksgiving Day, November 23, people are dressing up as turkeys and running the 5K Turkey Trot in Washington, D.C.

It's never a bad idea to start off a day with a little physical exercise. Whether it's a 5K or turkey trot, your body will thank you for jumpstarting your metabolism.

Decorate Thanksgiving placemats

Some blank sheets of white construction paper and crayons are all the supplies necessary to craft some placemats for the table. Let kids draw pictures of turkeys, then finish it off by writing a few Thanksgiving messages.

Draw names for holiday gifts

If the Thanksgiving crowd will gather again for the holidays, then use time together to plan out a gift exchange. Throw names into a hat and have family and friends choose one person to buy a gift for instead of shopping for everyone.

Play a game of flag football

Instead of watching your team lose on TV, get everyone outside and play a game of flag football instead. Those too young or unable to join can cheer teams on from the sidelines.

Take photos for holiday cards

Since everyone's together and all dressed up for dinner, you might as well get the holiday card photo out of the way when you're all in your Thanksgiving best. However, the time to do it is right after everyone arrives — once the turkey's been carved and football has begun, it's all over.

Have a movie marathon

Thanksgiving weekend is the perfect time to binge long movie series including “Harry Potter,” “Lord of the Rings” or any Marvel series. Watch them all in order and don't forget the popcorn.

Make an ornament for the Christmas tree

Keep the crew entertained while the turkey is cooking by organizing a Christmas ornament craft. The football crowd might opt out, but otherwise kids, tweens and adults are sure to get involved in the project, especially it means a new ornament to hang on the tree.

Start a new family tradition

Shake things up by starting a new Thanksgiving tradition. Watch the National Dog Show together and wager if the Scottish Deerhound is going to take home the trophy for the second year in a row. Go rogue and ditch the same ol' turkey and gravy for a completely new menu that reflects a guest's heritage or family-favorite recipes.

Eat out for Thanksgiving

Let someone else do the heavy lifting by going out to eat on Thanksgiving. Though many restaurants are closed for the holiday, quite a few remain open. With no dishes to do or leftovers to wrap up, you'll have plenty of time for football and conversation.

Play bingo

What spells “good times” on Thanksgiving? B-I-N-G-O, of course. Bingo is pretty much the easiest game in the world to set up and play, especially if you're hosting a crowd. Make your own Bingo cards or find Thanksgiving-themed cards online.

Make a holiday shopping list

The year's busiest shopping season is in full swing, so use any down time on Thanksgiving to start pulling your holiday shopping list together. Poll friends and relatives for ideas. You might get some insight into what they're hoping to receive at the same time, making it a total win-win.

Film a Thanksgiving video

Just about everyone has a phone and will likely be using it to capture all the special Thanksgiving moments. Elect someone in the group to make a short video of it all, then share it so everyone has a keepsake of the holiday.

Make a masterpiece with sidewalk chalk

If the weather's nice, head outside with a bucket of sidewalk chalk and create some memorable Thanksgiving art. Or if you'd rather, write some messages of gratitude as a warm welcome to neighbors and guests.

Bake holiday cookies

No time like Thanksgiving weekend to get started on baking Christmas cookies and other sweet treats. Unless, of course, you're exhausted from cooking Thanksgiving dinner. In that case, get a massage and we'll forget this whole conversation happened.

Try out a new recipe (or two)

Sick of sweet potatoes and apple pie? Throw tradition right out the window and make something entirely new for Thanksgiving. Look online or flip through old cookbooks for vintage family recipes.

Unpack the holiday decorations

Decorating the house for the holidays is a lot of work. Be a friend to your future self and get the ball rolling early. Take the decorations out, make sure the lights still work and figure out what you need to pick up during the Black Friday sales.

Go to the movies

After being cooped up in the house all day, going out to see a movie might be exactly what the doctor ordered. Thanksgiving weekend is one of the best (and busiest) times to see a new film. Scout out times and get tickets ahead of time to make sure you don't miss out on the latest blockbuster.

Map out your Black Friday shopping plan

Disney Princess dolls are displayed for sale ahead of Black Friday at a Walmart Supercenter on November 14, 2023 in Burbank, California.

When it comes to Black Friday, it's crucial that you make a plan — otherwise you'll come home with things you don't really need. Make a list of who you need to buy for, then see where the best prices are. Once you've got a plan in place, map out where to go so you don't waste a single, precious moment on the big day.

