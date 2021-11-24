SPCA Warns, ‘Don't Give Your Pet the Bird!' This Thanksgiving

If you're celebrating Thanksgiving this year and gathering over a delicious meal, it can be tempting to share the bounty with furry loved ones -- but the SPCA warns that not everything on your table is good for dogs and cats.

The SPCA of Texas recommends these tips to make your pets' holiday season fun and safe:

Take caution during mealtime, and do not feed pets bones from any type of fowl. Bones from traditional holiday fare such as cooked turkey, goose, chicken, or duck are extremely dangerous, as they can splinter and puncture internal organs or choke an animal to death. To be extra safe, keep a lid on trash containers.

Protect your dog or cat from foods that are too high in fat for them, or chocolate that your dog or cat shouldn't have. Other foods -- such as onions, grapes, alcohol, and coffee -- can cause anything from a bad tummy ache to choking to poisoning.

After eating all those delicious holiday meals, take regular walks with your pets to keep them (and you) happy and healthy.

The holidays can be a very busy time for many families so make your pets feel extra special by scheduling play dates with their favorite friends or take them to your local dog park so they can enjoy the cool, crisp weather.

Whether from candles or from the fireplace, a fire can be a serious hazard to your pet. Keep candles up high and put a screen over the fireplace.

For the benefit of your guests, remind them that you have a pet, especially if your pet is a "door dasher."

Make sure your pets are spayed or neutered and keep updated tags on your pets at all times. The SPCA of Texas also recommends having your pets microchipped to help them find their way home. To make an appointment to have your pet spayed or neutered, or to get them up-to-date on vaccinations, please visit www.spca.org/clinicservices.

For more information, visit the SPCA of Texas on the web at www.spca.org or call 214-742-SPCA (7722).