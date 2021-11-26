SPCA Pet Adoption Station Opens for Holiday Season at NorthPark Center

A local mall is making it easier to unite North Texans with their forever pets and help clear the shelters.

The SPCA of Texas is once again opening a pet adoption station at NorthPark Center mall during the holiday shopping season.

The Home for the Holidays event, which enters its 31st year on Black Friday, brings together families and pets in need of homes.

The Holidays Adoption Pavilion is located on level one of the mall between Macy's and Dillard's. It's open Thursdays through Sundays, noon to 6 p.m. through Dec. 23. SPCA merchandise is also available seven days a week from noon to 6 p.m.

Regular adoptions are $150 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months and $75 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older.

The adoption fee includes:

Spay/neuter surgery

Age-appropriate vaccinations

Heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older

Initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative

Microchip

30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetHealth

Free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals

One free week of on-demand pet training from the GoodPup training app

Rabies tag

Free leash

The SPCA says the holiday tradition has found homes for more than 10,000 pets since 1990.

In addition to the NorthPark Center adoption station, adoptable animals are available every day from noon to 6 p.m. at the Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas.