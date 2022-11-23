Shoppers Head to Stores for Last-Minute Thanksgiving Items, Limited Hours Thursday

Shoppers filled grocery stores Wednesday to shop for last-minute items, or start mostly from scratch, before Thanksgiving.

The parking lot at Kroger on Mockingbird Lane in Dallas remained full for most of Wednesday, though the lines inside ran smoothly throughout the day. John Votava, Kroger’s Director of Corporate Affairs, said their stores have been busy but they are ready.

“We’ve prepared for this moment. We do every year,” Votava said.

Betsie Bolger of Dallas said her friends take turns hosting Thanksgiving every year. This year, she is bringing drinks and appetizers.

“I’m just going to kind of close my eyes and whatever the total is going to be, that’s what’s Thanksgiving meal is going to cost this year,” Bolger said.

According to the latest inflation report, grocery prices are up 12% compared to one year ago. Prices for Thanksgiving staples such as turkey, eggs, bread and butter are up even more. Per-pound prices for turkey are up 17% year over year.

Votava said at Kroger, there are ongoing deals to help shoppers ease costs this holiday season.

“We have enough specials that if you combine them all, you can feed a family of 10 this year for around $50,” he said.

Jackie Walker of Dallas was shopping for sopapilla cheesecake ingredients Wednesday. This year, her family gathering is smaller.

“For my family at least, a lot of people are traveling or have moved further away,” Walker said. “I’m just kind of going with the flow. I was looking at prices. I’m trying to get more not-named brand stuff. I’m just kind of throwing it in there and whatever it ends being, just throw it on the credit card.”

Despite higher costs, shoppers say they are willing to spend to keep traditions alive.

“You got to roll with the punches, and Thanksgiving isn’t so much about the price tag on it,” Bolger said. “It’s about the memories you make with the people around the table and the blessings you give thanks for. I think we all in this country have a lot to be thankful for.”

