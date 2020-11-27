Shipping Deadlines to Know for the 2020 Holiday

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as a backdrop, the major shipping services have each announced their holiday deadlines for those who are looking to send their presents and purchases long distance this year.

Dec. 15 is one major, common date to take note of. It is the date that FedEx, UPS, and the United States Postal Services have each listed as the recommended deadline for ground shipping for a package that you want to arrive by Christmas Day.

Here are the recommended shipping deadlines:

FedEx

Dec. 9 — FedEx SmartPost (certain exceptions may apply)

Dec. 15 — FexEx Ground and Home Delivery

Dec. 21 — FedEx Express Saver

Dec. 22 — FedEx 2 Day

Dec. 23 — FedEx Standard Overnight, Priority Overnight and First Overnight

Dec. 25 — FedEx SameDay, SameDay City Priority and SameDay City Direct

A full list from FedEx can be found here.

UPS

Dec. 15 — UPS Ground

Dec. 21 — UPS 3 Day Select

Dec. 22 — UPS 2nd Day Air

Dec. 23 — UPS Next Day Air

United States Postal Service

Dec. 15 — USPS Retail Ground Service

Dec. 18 — First-Class Mail Service

Dec. 19 — Priority Mail Service

Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express Service