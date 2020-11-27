Shipping Deadlines to Know for the 2020 Holiday

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as a backdrop, the major shipping services have each announced their holiday deadlines for those who are looking to send their presents and purchases long distance this year.
Dec. 15 is one major, common date to take note of. It is the date that FedEx, UPS, and the United States Postal Services have each listed as the recommended deadline for ground shipping for a package that you want to arrive by Christmas Day.
Here are the recommended shipping deadlines:
FedEx
Dec. 9 — FedEx SmartPost (certain exceptions may apply)
Dec. 15 — FexEx Ground and Home Delivery
Dec. 21 — FedEx Express Saver
Dec. 22 — FedEx 2 Day
Dec. 23 — FedEx Standard Overnight, Priority Overnight and First Overnight
Dec. 25 — FedEx SameDay, SameDay City Priority and SameDay City Direct
UPS
Dec. 15 — UPS Ground
Dec. 21 — UPS 3 Day Select
Dec. 22 — UPS 2nd Day Air
Dec. 23 — UPS Next Day Air
United States Postal Service
Dec. 15 — USPS Retail Ground Service
Dec. 18 — First-Class Mail Service
Dec. 19 — Priority Mail Service
Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express Service