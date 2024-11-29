Dallas

Santa Claus makes grand arrival at NorthPark Mall Friday

Advanced bookings are sold out, but walk-up visits are allowed

By NBCDFW Staff

Santa Claus arrives at NorthPark Mall in Dallas, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024.
Santa Claus has returned to NorthPark Center for the holiday season. As shoppers filled the mall for Black Friday savings, Old Saint Nick took the stage to sing songs with children.

Santa will be available at NorthPark through the holiday season. Advanced bookings are sold out, but walk-up visits with the NorthPark Santa are allowed on a first-come, first-served basis.

All visits with Santa at Northpark benefit Children's Health.

Santa Claus arrives at NorthPark Mall in Dallas, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024.
Santa Claus arrives at NorthPark Mall in Dallas, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024.
While at the mall, visit Trains at NorthPark! The Trains, sponsored by NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas, run for eight weeks from Saturday, Nov. 16, through Sunday, Jan. 5.

This year, the train exhibit has been expanded and moved to the first floor.

The exhibit has new features and trainscapes, including a STEAM-inspired experience, sensory-friendly hours, and technology for visually impaired patrons to make it more accessible and inclusive to everyone. It will also include a Lego feature and brand-new merchandise.

