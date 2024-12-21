Christmas

Santa Claus joins sharks for a holiday swim at a Rio de Janeiro aquarium

What first began as a joke among staff has turned into an annual tradition.

By The Associated Press

Diver Felipe Luna,
AP Photo/ Bruna Prado

Santa Claus has arrived in Rio de Janeiro — under water.

Starting on Saturday, he’ll be spotted at AquaRio Marine Aquarium swimming with sharks during their daily fish feeding sessions as part of the city’s Christmas festivities.

>Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Nine-year-old Guilherme Martins Matos said he’d seen Santa — or at least an impersonator — at the mall. That was cool, he said, but this was better.

“Imagine him under water feeding the fish? It’s even cooler,” Guilherme told The Associated Press.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

This version of Santa Claus is Felippe Luna, 39, a senior animal handler at AquaRio. What began as a joke among staff has become an annual tradition.

Dressed as Santa, Luna dives into the aquarium’s 924,602-gallon tank to feed marine animals, including sharks. “For the kids, seeing Santa Claus under water is already incredible. And Santa feeding a shark by hand? That’s unforgettable,” Luna said.

The Santa Claus dive runs daily at AquaRio through Dec. 25.

Holidays

From gift guides to local events, we're here to help you celebrate in style.

holidays 6 hours ago

In a calendar rarity, Hanukkah starts this year on Christmas Day

Food & Drink 7 hours ago

It's eggnog season. The boozy beverage dates back to medieval England but remains a holiday hit

Transportation leaders expect a record number of travelers this holiday — up 3.5% from last year.
Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Christmasholidays
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us