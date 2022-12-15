Salvation Army Volunteers Distribute Angel Tree Gifts to Families

The Salvation Army warehouse in Dallas is buzzing with activity as volunteers run through the aisles, "power shopping" to fill Angel Tree wish lists.

"I'm at 6,000 steps," volunteer Toni Burt said as she ran searching for the right size clothes, and then dove her tiny frame over the side of a large cardboard box to fish out the perfect toy. "And this is not on caffeine. Can you imagine if I had had coffee or something?"

The need for Angel Tree donations increased by 20% this year.

"We were a little frightened. How were we going to fulfill a 20% increase?" Salvation Army of North Texas Major Dawn McFarland said. "North Texas showed up, and they showed up Texas-sized!"

It takes an army of tireless volunteers to sort, gather and distribute the gifts to Angel Tree families.

"It's amazing to see how much people contribute and how gracious people are," volunteer Alyssa Pruitt said.

"This is my first year," Burt said. "And I'll do it again, and again, and again."

Angel Tree gift distribution for families who signed up runs through Saturday at the Salvation Army warehouse at 9216 Harry Hines Boulevard in Dallas.