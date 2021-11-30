Salvation Army: Thousands of Volunteers Needed, Angels Need Adopting

This week, the Salvation Army of North Texas is making a big push for volunteers as the Red Kettle Campaign ramps up for the holiday season.

It's also a big week for deadlines for the Salvation Army Angel Tree, for which NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are media sponsors.

Angels Need Adopting

As of Nov. 30, there are still over 11,000 angels left who still need to be adopted. That's from a total of nearly 30,000 angels.

The North Texas community has really answered the call but there's still more work to do before the deadline to adopt on Dec. 3.

The last day to drop off gifts is Dec. 4.

Last year at deadline time, the Salvation Army of North Texas still had 20,000 angels left to be adopted and had to extend that deadline.

With numbers looking better this year, they said they hope not to do that again this year.

"We would like to not have to extend it because it's a whole 'behind-the-shields' presentation that happens,” explained Major Bethany Hawks, area commander of the Salvation Army of North Texas. “Once that angel is returned to us, we then have to put it inside its family bag and make sure it's all set for that family so that we're ready to go for distribution. And that process takes a long time. I would love all 11,000 of those angels to be adopted in the next few days. That makes the process easier on our staff as well as the hundreds of volunteers that make it happen this Christmas."

The following locations have Angel Trees set up where you can pick a card straight from the tree:

Galleria Dallas

Golden Triangle Mall

Hulen Mall

Northeast Mall

NorthPark Center

The Parks at Arlington

The Shops at Willow Bend

Walmart - Forgotten Angels Available for Adoption

As soon as you’re ready, your Angel Tree gifts can be returned through a drive-thru drop-off location.

Please make sure each individual angel’s gift is labeled with the "Angel Code" corresponding to the angel’s name and place the gifts inside the bag provided. You’ll also need to make sure the bag is labeled with the same unique Angel Code to ensure your gift is delivered to the angel you have chosen.

To find a drop off location near you, please see the list below:

Salvation Army Dallas Warehouse

9216 Harry Hines Boulevard

Dallas, Texas 75235

Weekdays from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Salvation Army Fort Worth Warehouse

229 E. Felix Street

Ft. Worth, Texas 76115

Weekdays from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Salvation Army Plano Corps

3528 E. 14th St.

Plano, TX 75074

Weekdays from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Hawks herself was an Angel Tree recipient as a child. Her mission to get every angel adopted comes full circle every year.

"It's such a blessing to see the relief and the hope in a parent's eyes when they come to pick up their angel tree gifts. To be honest, as I'm helping pack bags, I pray over those bags and the children who will run down Christmas morning and receive gifts because of the generosity of North Texas," she said. "The generosity is amazing. I think of myself as that little girl who ran downstairs to find gifts under the tree that Christmas."

For more information on The Salvation Army Angel Tree or to adopt an Angel online, visit www.salvationarmyntx.org.

Bell Ringers Needed

The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign is looking for thousands of volunteers to ring the bell with the famous red kettle through the holiday season. Here's how to sign up online.

"Standing out with my family is a Christmas tradition and my kids look forward to it. It's part of what makes Christmas for us,” Hawks said.

It’s the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year and it truly goes beyond the holidays. The money goes directly toward helping North Texans overcome poverty, addiction and homelessness.

Those needs have grown significantly since the pandemic.

Since March 2020, the Salvation Army programs have served 7 million meals, 520 nights of shelter, and 6 million dollars in financial aid to 25,000 people just for North Texas.

"Times are tough this year,” said Hawks. "The money that goes into these kettles helps support North Texans year-round. It helps put food on their tables – electricity so we can keep them warm and cool. It's just an opportunity for every dollar that goes into this kettle to then be spent in this community."

The Salvation Army is looking for anyone willing to put on the apron and ring the bell this season. Families and groups can even ring together, with up to four people per kettle. Click here to register to ring in person.

There are also virtual kettles you can post on your social media if you want to help remotely. Click here to register virtually.

"The way in which the pandemic has impacted all of us, that's what we're there for. That's what each kettle represents,” said Hawks. “Each volunteer ringing the bell, they represent hope.”