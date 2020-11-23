DallasNews.com

Review: Microsoft's New Xbox Consoles Are Powerful and Speedy, But Are They Necessary?

The tech giant is making smart plays for your living room, and the bets may pay off.

By Britton Peele - The Dallas Morning News

NBCUniversal, Inc.

If you look at the batch of new video game consoles from Microsoft and Sony this year, you will find a lot of similarities. They have similar levels of power, will play a lot of the same games, and are designed around blazing-fast drives that dramatically improve loading times for all games (practically eliminating them, in some cases). But while the PlayStation 5 feels like a hard break between “old” and “new,” the new Xbox Series X and Series S feel more like an extension of what players already had. (More on the reason there are two different “series” models in a minute.)

CLICK HERE to read Britton Peele's review and his parent's guide to PlayStation 5 Xbox Series X and Series S from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.

Copyright The Dallas Morning News

This article tagged under:

DallasNews.comMicrosoftSonygaming console
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us