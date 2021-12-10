NorthPark Center

NorthPark Santa Opens Virtual Visits With Kids at Children's Health Dallas

Virtual visits with the jolly old elf are available to anyone with a small donation, details below

By Meredith Land

Children's Health

A visit with Santa is a tradition for many children, but for hospitalized children that tradition is often put n hold.

But this week, the iconic NorthPark Center Santa Claus donated his time to share private, virtual visits with kids at Children's Medical Center in Dallas via video conferencing.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Brent Christopher, president of the Foundation for Children’s Health, said for these families, a visit with St. Nick means so much.

Children's Health
Children at Children's Medical Center in Dallas visit with the NorthPark Santa, December 2021.

“It’s a win-win all around. Your child has an opportunity to visit with Santa and at the same time know that you’re helping a child in the hospital,” he said.

The virtual visits with the jolly old elf are available to anyone with a small donation. Packages start at $25 for a five-minute weekday visit. Other packages are available. No matter which one is selected, all proceeds support Children's Health's advancement of medical research for pediatric illnesses.

To schedule a visit or make a donation, click here.

Local News

Ronald McDonald House of Dallas Nov 14

5 Talk Street: The Trains at NorthPark 2021

Children's Health 9 hours ago

Ornament Celebrates Girl's Lifesaving Transplant

This article tagged under:

NorthPark CenterDallasChildren's Medical Centersanta claus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us