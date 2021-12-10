NorthPark Santa Opens Virtual Visits With Kids at Children's Health Dallas

A visit with Santa is a tradition for many children, but for hospitalized children that tradition is often put n hold.

But this week, the iconic NorthPark Center Santa Claus donated his time to share private, virtual visits with kids at Children's Medical Center in Dallas via video conferencing.

Brent Christopher, president of the Foundation for Children’s Health, said for these families, a visit with St. Nick means so much.

“It’s a win-win all around. Your child has an opportunity to visit with Santa and at the same time know that you’re helping a child in the hospital,” he said.

The virtual visits with the jolly old elf are available to anyone with a small donation. Packages start at $25 for a five-minute weekday visit. Other packages are available. No matter which one is selected, all proceeds support Children's Health's advancement of medical research for pediatric illnesses.

