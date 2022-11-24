Nonprofit Encourages People to Become #NativeAware, Learn Real Thanksgiving Story

A nonprofit that advocates for resources and support for Native Americans says Thanksgiving can be an educational opportunity.

The Dallas-based Partnership With Native Americans (PWNA) encourages people to become Native Aware. The organization offers resources to explain the real story of Thanksgiving, and encourages people to educate themselves about the complex history and critical issues facing Native American communities today.

"Many of our communities that we serve, do not have running water, do not have electricity, and do not have internet. And I think it's important that people learn and recognize the level of interaction that Native peoples had with this country throughout it's history," said Joshua Arce, President & CEO of PWNA.

November is also Native American Heritage Month.

ONLINE: You can find educational resources and ways to help families in rural areas and on reservations, here.