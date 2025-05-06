National Nurses Week 2025: What to know about the celebration

Each year in early May, people and organizations across the United States spend a week honoring the tireless efforts nurses and other health care professionals make every day.

Here's what to know about the holiday week and what kind of celebratory deals health care professionals can access this year.

Why is National Nurses Week celebrated?

Each year, National Nurses Week celebrates the invaluable work nurses do to support their patients and recognizes the challenges they face every day.

When is National Nurses Week 2025?

Each year, the weeklong celebration kicks off with National Nurses Day on May 6 and ends May 12, celebrating the birthday of Florence Nightingale, widely recognized as the founder of modern nursing.

This year, National Nurses Week coincides with Teacher Appreciation Week.

When did National Nurses Week start?

According to the American Nurses Association, National Nurses Week was first celebrated in mid-October 1954 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Florence Nightingale's mission to Crimea, where she and a team of volunteer nurses helped soldiers wounded in the Crimean War against Russian expansion.

Twenty years later, in 1974, the International Council of Nurses proclaimed that May 12 — Nightingale's birthday — would be recognized as International Nurses Day. In February of that year, U.S. President Richard Nixon issued a proclamation dedicating a week to the recognition of nurses' hard work.

National Nurses Week 2025 deals

While some companies like Samsung, YETI, Adidas, Nike and more award discounts for health care professionals year-round, others are taking advantage of the weeklong celebration to offer special discounts and freebies.

Here are 20 of the best deals offered during National Nurses Week:

Aroma Joe’s

Nurses and teachers can get a free 24 oz. drink from Aroma Joe's when they show a valid work ID at participating locations Tuesday, May 6.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings is offering a 20% discount on food items for nurses with valid work IDs who dine-in or order takeout.

Chick-fil-A

Nurses with a valid work ID a claim a free original Chick-fil-A sandwich on Tuesday, May 6.

Chipotle

Chipotle announced April 30 it would be giving out free burritos to 100,000 randomly-selected health care professionals during National Nurses Week.

Nurses and other health care workers are invited to enter for a chance to win a free burrito e-card through the portal at healthcarethanks.chipotle.com. The winners will be announced May 13.

Crocs

Health care professionals can get a 25% discount on all full-priced shoes with ID.me verification throughout the week.

Dunkin' Donuts

Continuing their annual tradition of supporting health care workers on National Nurses Day, participating Dunkin' Donuts locations will offer a free medium hot or iced coffee, no purchase necessary, on Tuesday, May 6 to nurses with valid work IDs.

The offer excludes cold brew, nitro cold brew and any additional charges for espresso shots, dairy alternatives or cold foam.

Gopuff

Gopuff will take 10% off all orders delivered to hospitals on May 8 as a continuation of an initiative launched in November 2024.

Grimaldi's Pizzeria

Nurses and teachers with a valid work ID can get 15% off their orders at participating Grimaldi's Pizzeria locations.

HTeaO

All HTeaO locations are offering a buy one, get one free cup of tea during the week of May 5-May 9 for nurses and teachers who show a valid work ID.

Insomnia Cookies

Nurses and teachers can take advantage of a buy one, get one deal at Insomnia Cookies between May 5-May 11.

The offer only applies to classic cookie flavors.

Logan’s Roadhouse

From May 5-12, nurses and teachers can get 20% off any one entree when they show a valid work ID when dining in at participating Logan's Roadhouse locations.

Mod Pizza

Nurses and teachers who visit participating Mod Pizza locations can score a free mod-size pizza or salad when they buy one May 5 through May 8.

Participants must provide a valid work ID.

Noodles & Company

Customers at Noodles & Company can get 15% off catering orders of $150 or more with the code SAYTHANKS during National Nurses Week.

Original ChopShop

Nurses with a valid work ID can save 10% on dine-in and to-go orders at participating Original ChopShop locations between May 5 to 9.

Potbelly

Customers can grab a free cookie or regular-sized fountain drink at Potbelly when they order any entrée and show a valid work ID in-store through May 11.

Every entrée order in the transaction includes the offer.

Premier Protein

Customers who use the code NURSES30 on Amazon can get 30% off a 6-pack of Premier Protein shakes between May 5—May 12.

The deal is valid on the following flavors:

Chocolate six-pack

Vanilla six-pack

Café Latte six-pack

Caramel six-pack

Smoothie King

Participating Smoothie King locations are offering 20% off orders placed in-store by nurses with valid work IDs May 6 through May 8.

Stanley

Through May 12, hospital employees, medical providers, military members, nurses, first responders, teachers and more can get 40% off of Stanley drink wear and gear with ID.me verification.

The Greene Turtle

The Green Turtle is making National Nurses Week by offering a free meal worth up to $15 to nurses and teachers with a valid work ID May 6.

Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons is offering two deals at participating locations to nurses between May 6-12 while supplies last. The deals include: