Local Organization Gives 2,000 Meals During Holiday Giveaway

By Laura Harris

Trina Terrell

Countless families have become food insecure this year. One of the North Texas organizations that have pivoted to fill the need is the Mark Cuban Foundation and the Mark Cuban’s Heroes Basketball Center.

On Thursday, the Mark Cuban Foundation in partnership with the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation, The Heroes Foundation and North Texas Food Bank partnered for a drive-up event offering food to families in need.

Trina Terrell
Santa surprises people at Center Table Winter Harvest event in Dallas.

The Center Table Winter Harvest event provided more than 2,000 meals at the event for families in the surrounding neighborhoods of the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center including Cedar Crest, South Oak Cliff, southern Dallas County and Joppa.

Center Table was launched in May 2020 and has provided more than 6,500 meals to families, including the distribution of 1,100 turkeys in November, 300 prepared meals during Thanksgiving week and food for families affected by the tornado in Arlington in November.

Trina Terrell
Volunteers stand by to hand out food for families in need.

“This year has been trying for so many hard-working families in Dallas, and this is our way to do something that helps our neighbors during the holiday season,” said Trina Terrell-Andrews, CEO of the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center. “We’re so appreciative of our amazing partners and volunteers who’ve helped us provide thousands of meals to thousands of families during the last several months.”

Saturday, the Center Table team will deliver cooked meals to more than 100 older adults who are a part of the late Willie Mae Johnson holiday meal program in southern Dallas County. 

