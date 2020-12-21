Last Minute Local: Supporting Small Businesses for Last Minute Gift Ideas

This year has been difficult for businesses across North Texas, especially small businesses who depend on the neighborhoods they are in to stay afloat.

That said, we asked our viewers about some of their favorite local retailers that will be open the week of Christmas.

VAULT COFFEE

Vault Coffee roasts all of their craft coffees on demand. We offer premium loose leaf teas and our signature smooth cold brew. You can order online or visit their two locations in Roanoke.

SEPT

SEPT showcases stainable fashions from local and national designers curated by Project Runway designer Lela Orr. Located in Trinity Groves, this boutique is really taking fashion's sustainability trend head on. Most clothing items and accessories are also zero-waste products.

READ BETWEEN THE LINES

Read Between The Lines has two locations in North Texas. One in Plano at Legacy West and one in Victory Park near the American Airlines Center. Both locations have an extensive selection of hand-poured candles, notebooks, home decor, greeting cards and more. During the holidays, they are offering free gift wrapping.

THE PLANT PROJECT

Bree Clark opened The Plant Project in Uptown Dallas in November. It's the first, black-owned plant shop in the area.

"We are more than a plant shop. We are a place where love for a diverse community will grow. Where roots will be deeply rooted in our community. The Plant Project was created due to the lack of color in the Dallas plant world. Housed in an area that once upon a time was the first settlement of ex-slaces known as Freedman's Town. Now a place where all can grow together," Clark said.

CALYAN WAX CO.

The Calyan Wax Company prides itself on not just candles that smell good, but also merchandise that does good. Five-percent of the company's revenue is donated to fund the healing journey of survivors of human trafficking in North Texas. Their main location is in at 7901 Valcasi Dr. Suite 300 in Arlington, but you can also find their candles in Whole Foods markets across North Texas.