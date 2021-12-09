Last-Minute Gift Ideas for Kids

There are just a few shopping weeks left this holiday season, but there are still plenty of great ideas out there for toys that will keep kids entertained for hours.

The Toy Insider's Laurie Schacht is showcasing five toys that should be on the shelves for the last-minute shopper.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

DINO RISE T-REX: BATTLE OF THE GIANTS (PLAYMOBIL)

A robot machine is on a destructive path and the dino-human team must stop them. Equipped with removable armor and functioning cannons, Ian rides on the back of the T-Rex to shoot down enemies and direct the dino to take down the robot machine.

Ages: 5+

MSRP: $69.99

Available: playmobil.us

HONEY BEE ACRES SUNFLOWER COUNTRY COTTAGE (Sunny Days Entertainment)

Welcome to the world of Honey Bee Acres dollhouses, playsets and figures where the pretend play is sweet and the product detail is fresh and colorful. Cousin Chloe is a poseable flocked figure with a colorful printed dress that is removable for fun fashion play. Includes a two-story cottage with 17pieces, including chair, bed, toy box, toys, table and teacup & saucer and exclusive cat figure.

Ages: 3+

MSRP: $29.99

Available: August

MINNIE MOUSE 6V SIDECAR SCOOTER (Dynacraft)

Kids can take their favorite stuffed animal for a spin on the Minnie Mouse 6V Sidecar Scooter. Not only does the scooter come with a sidecar, but it also has a headlight.

Ages: 18 MOS+

MSRP: $89

Available: Walmart

BACKYARD ADVENTURE 61PC (Magformers)

Kids can build magnetic houses and invite friends to the party. With this set, kids can make houses and a playground. Characters included are Max, Maggie and Minibot.

Ages: 3+

MSRP: $74.99

Available: Target, Magformers.com

ADVENT CALENDARS (Jakks Pacific)

Kids will love counting down to Christmas with these new advent calendars. Comes in A Christmas Story, inspired by the iconic film and Super Mario. Each figure and accessory is hidden behind a numbered door so kids don't know what they will get next.