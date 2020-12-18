Lake Highlands Couple Spreads Christmas Cheer With Santa Letter Drop, Responses

Though it’s the most brightly lit house on a quiet street in Lake Highlands, the Shultz’s home looks nothing like the North Pole. Still, it’s the place that Santa letters arrive each day in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

At first, Jim and Linda Shultz say the little red mailbox that they added to their display in 2018 was just another piece of the Christmas décor they’ve built upon each year.

But in its third year, dropping letters has become a tradition for not only neighborhood kids but also those from other places around Dallas.

"We're really close to 100 right now,” said Linda Shultz.

Each year, Linda said they’ve also made sure every letter has received a response from Santa himself, as long as it comes with a return address.

"This is just one more way for us to give,” said Jim Shultz.

Simply put, it’s their way of spreading Christmas cheer. And in 2020, most will agree, that’s needed now more than ever.

They say some of this year's requests have been particular to the pandemic, like one child's request for a mask for his Elf on the Shelf stuck in quarantine, or another's just to see her out of town family.

"It's been a really hard year for a lot of families,” said Linda.

The Shultz's are under no illusion that Santa's not able to grant every wish. But they hope a response from him is enough to brighten their community's season just like it brightens theirs.

"It brings us a lot of joy, too. And we're going through the pandemic also. So, it's just fun to have something fun to do and hopefully meeting the needs of some other people,” said Linda.