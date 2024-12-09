A fresh-cut Christmas tree can offer a magical experience in the home this time of year. The distinct smell of pine from a real tree makes for lasting memories -- and even makes picking up pine needles all over the house worthwhile.

Here are a few tips to keep in mind so your Christmas tree is as fresh as can be through the holiday.

Make sure it has plenty of water

First and foremost, water is the most important thing. Make sure the base of your tree has an adequate supply.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

As a general rule, the water reservoir should hold one quart of water for every inch of diameter of the stem. Keep this water replenished daily and make sure it doesn't fall below the base of the tree.

Avoid certain cuts to the tree trunk

Avoid whittling the outer bark to fit the stand.

This outer layer is the most efficient at soaking up the water. Cut flat across the trunk and not at an angle.

Don't drill into the tree either, as this is not a proven method to increase water uptake. The temperature of the water makes no difference in uptake.

Your lighting is important, too

Make sure your lights are in good working order before placing them on the tree. Be sure to replace any strands of lights that appear worn.

Don't overload any outlets (picture that scene from "A Christmas Story.")

It's best to use lights that produce a low amount of heat. And it's good practice to turn off the lights (unplug) before leaving the house.

Finally, consider placing your tree far enough away from any heat source such as a furnace or fireplace so as not to dry it out more.

When it's time to remove the tree from your home, consider a local recycling program in your area. Don't burn any part of the tree in your fireplace.

The National Fire Protection Association has some important reminders for staying safe during the holidays.