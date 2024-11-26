How to watch and stream the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The holiday season really kicks off when the massive helium balloons start floating through New York. The Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade — two years away from its 100th birthday — this year will feature 17 giant character balloons, 22 floats, 15 novelty and heritage inflatables, 11 marching bands, 700 clowns, 10 performance groups and more stars than can fit around a table.

The parade begins on Manhattan’s Upper West Side and ends at Macy’s Herald Square flagship store on 34th Street, which serves as a stage and backdrop for performances.

Here’s key things to know about the parade and how to watch it.

What time does the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade start?

For the second year in a row, Thursday's parade starts at 8:30 a.m., in all time zones.

What channel is the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade on?

It will be on NBC, available with an antenna or through cable and satellite providers.

How to stream the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade

For cord cutters, the parade is being simulcast on Peacock and an encore telecast begins at 2 p.m. EST/PST. A Spanish language simulcast will also be on Telemundo.

What's the weather for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade?

It may be a wet day — forecasts call for rain with temperatures in the upper-40s with clouds and winds around 10 mph. New York City law prohibits Macy’s from flying the full-size balloons if sustained winds exceed 23 mph or wind gusts are over 35 mph.

Who is performing at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade?

This year is starrier than ever. Grammy-, Oscar-, Emmy- and Tony-winner Jennifer Hudson will perform, as will global pop icon and Grammy-winner Kylie Minogue and Tony-, Grammy-, and Emmy winner Billy Porter.

Anyone else?

Reality TV’s Ariana Madix, Broadway belter Idina Menzel, hip-hop’s T-Pain, members of the WNBA champions New York Liberty and country duo Dan + Shay. Other music performers include The War and Treaty, Lea Salonga, Loud Luxury, The Temptations, Chlöe, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots and Coco Jones. It will kick off with “Glow” actor Alison Brie cutting the ribbon.

Who is hosting the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade?

For those watching on TV or computers, the trio of hosting stalwarts — Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker from “Today.” But this year might be more emotional since it could be Kotb's last — her last official day at “Today” will be Jan. 10.

What are the new balloons at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade?

There will be six new featured character balloons, including Minnie Mouse, “Extraordinary Noorah” with The Elf on the Shelf, Gabby from “Gabby’s Dollhouse,” Goku from ”Dragon Ball," Marshall from "Paw Patrol" and a new “Spider-Man.”

What about new floats?

New floats include ones from brands like Disney Cruise Line, Haribo, “Wednesday” from Netflix,” Universal Orlando Resorts and “The Grannies Car” from BBC Studios’ “Bluey.” Nickelodeon and Paramount’s “Dora the Explorer” will have both a float and a balloon. One new float will spotlight the Rao’s food brand, featuring a knight and a dragon in battle made with actual pasta elements. Another will celebrate The Bronx Zoo's 125th anniversary with representations of a tiger, a giraffe, a zebra and a gorilla.

Is your state represented by any of the bands?

The marching bands will hail from Massachusetts, Indiana, Tennessee, Texas, Arkansas, South Dakota, Georgia, South Carolina, West Virginia and, naturally, New York.

Macy's has officially unveiled its holiday windows at its flagship store in Manhattan. The one-of-a-kind creations always attract the big crowds for the holiday season. NBC New York's Ida Siegal reports.