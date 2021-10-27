How to Avoid Scaring Your Wallet for Halloween This Year

The pandemic and potential supply chain shortage aren't stopping consumers from celebrating Halloween.

In fact, they're getting ready to spend some major dollars.

The National Retail Federation expects people will spend more than $10 billion this Halloween. About three billion each is being spent on candy, decorations and costumes.

Among celebrants, 66% plan to buy candy, 52% plan to purchase decorations, and 46% will buy costumes.

This season’s total is up from more than $8 billion a year ago in 2020. Keep in mind, last year the CDC advised most people to avoid large celebrations or trick-or-treating, which impacted the numbers.

The amount of money people are spending this year blows the last four years out of the water. Economists are gathering that this stems from pent up excitement since a lot of Halloween celebrations were canceled last year.

Those numbers can seem daunting, especially when watching the family budget.

If you're not willing to spend the average of $103 consumers are expected to spend this Halloween, here's a list of cost-saving tips: