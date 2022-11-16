Hotel Industry Sees Surge in Customers Over Holidays Amid Continued Staffing Shortages

The hotel and hospitality industry is glad to see people returning to travel.

The American Hotel and Lodging Association estimates hotel leisure travel revenue is up 14% nationally and 19% in the DFW market over 2019.

But the industry is still facing a real staffing shortage.

"Right now, most of our hotels are only about 75% staffed back to where they were,” said Rob Hays, the president and CEO Ashford Hospitality Trust, a Dallas-based real estate investment trust with a focus in upscale, full-service hotels. “We'd like that to be closer to 85 or 90% but it's still very difficult to get people to staff these properties."

Hays attributed several factors behind the staffing issue.

"We've seen the rise of the gig economy,” Hays said. “People taking their own careers into their own hands with technology. As well as companies like Amazon and others that are staffing large warehouses. So now, competition for labor is a little different than it was."

To increase staffing hotels are offering hiring incentives like increased wages, flexible hours and expanded benefits.

Hays said they also try to offer future growth.

"Making sure they're seeing the opportunities,” Hays said. “That if they are with us not just one year or two years but 5 or 10 years can they move their way up to someday where maybe right now they are at the front of the hotel but could someday be the general manager."

With staffing shortages, you may see a cutback on some services like daily room cleaning or room service.

Hays said, regardless, customers' comfort is a priority during these times.

"Be patient with the people on staff right now,” Hays said. “They are doing their best and they are stretched thin right now."

The AHLA has a campaign in several cities including Dallas to hire people. To learn more click here.