Holiday Hits, Week 2: Stocking Stuffers

This year's stocking stuffers are a little mix of old and new.

The Toy Insider's Laurie Schacht detailed what she and her team think will be the hottest stocking stuffers of the holiday season.

LIMITED EDITION HOLIDAY BEANS (by Cepia)

These limited edition CvP beans are the cutest little cat and pickle characters like "Santa Claws," Cocoa," "Missy" the Mistletoe cat or "Douglas" the Christmas tree pickle.

All Ages

MSRP: $4.99 each

Available: Learning Express, Five Below, Amazon, CvP, specialty stores

TINY TV CLASSICS (by Basic Fun!)

Get ready to watch TV shows and movies like never before, on the tiniest TV. They are real-working TVs that feature the most famous scenes and quotes from top shows and movies. Each comes with a working remote. The first four titles include "Friends", "Back to the Future," "Retro Batman" and "South Park."

Ages: 6-8+ (depending on the show/movie)

MSRP: $24.86

Available: Walmart

5 SURPRISE MINI BRANDS SERIES 3 & 5 (by Zuru)

The third series of the 5 Surprise Mini Brands brings 64 new iconic shopping brands to miniature form. From the shape and color to the ingredients and barcodes, every aspect of favorite shopping brands like Wholly Guacamole, ICEE Cups, TGI Fridays, Bevita, and PEZ are replicated to scale.

Ages: 4+

MSRP: $6.99 (mini brands); $14.99 (convenience store)

Available: Target, Walmart, Amazon

MIRACULOUS - TALES OF LADYBUG & CAR NOIR (by Playmates)

Dressed in their signature outfits, each action doll features 15 points of articulation for dynamic poseability play. Page in eye-popping color to match signature colors of each character, Basic Action Doll Cat Noir stands at 11 inches.

Ages: 4+

MSRP: $14.99

Available: Target, Walmart (online only)

TAMAGOTCHI PIX (by Bandai America)

This is the first Tamagotchi to feature a built-in camera. Kids can take pictures with their virtual pet and interact in a whole new way. This new device takes the core of Tamagotchi play (nurturing and caring for the interactive pet) and further immerses users into the Tamagotchi universe with exciting new features.