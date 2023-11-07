Holiday Hits of 2023: Game Night Must Haves

This year’s Holiday Hits are full of toys for the kids, but how about some the entire family can enjoy.

The Toy Insider’s Laurie Schacht is showing us the game night must-haves that will keep your family fun night going strong.

DINOBYTES BATTLE ARENA (IMC TOYS), $24.99

This toy is compact and screen-free with a classic play pattern that kids love. Get ready to battle, right out of the pack. The goal of the game is to knock the helmet off your rival’s head. The battle arena comes with two exclusive Dinobytes figures for the ultimate battling experience.

Ages: 3+

PIGS ON TRAMPOLINES (PLAYMONSTER), $24.99

In this game, kids can use the trampolines to bounce the pigs into the pig pen and try to land in the mud puddle. Every pig that lands in the mud earns them a mud pie. Kids must continue bouncing their pigs until all the mud pies are gone, the muddiest piggy wins. Ideal for two to three players.

Ages: 6+

MONOPOLY SCRABBLE (WINNING MOVES GAMES USA), $34.95

This innovative game combines the best elements of the Monopoly game with the crossword-building play of Scrabble. In place of rolling dice around the board, players build words and move ahead by their score. Buil a word on a premium space and claim a Monopoly property. The game contains several pieces from the original Monopoly and Scrabble for hours of fun.

Ages: 8+

BY THE BOOK (FOXMIND), $20

Put together a perfectly balanced bookshelf for a furry friend while using a good dose of reasoning and sharp visual perception. There are 40 gradually progressing challenges using up to 12 different books that will keep kids on their toys.

Ages: 8+

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK GRIZZLY BEAR GAMES PLAY SET (MELISSA & DOUG), $37.99

Pretend to be a hungry bear and play bear food catching, racing and search and find games with this playful introduction to Yellowstone National Park. Plush versions of some of grizzly bears’ favorite snacks stick to self-stick hook and loop tabs on bear pay gloves and the snout of strap on bear heads.

Ages: 6+