Holiday Hits 2022 Week 4: Family Game Night

Family game night just got a boost with the latest and greatest games to be released for the entire family to enjoy. The Toy Insider’s Laurie Schacht is unveiling some of the top toys for family fun.

POP IT PRO (by Buffalo Games)

This addictive bubble popping classic meets fast fun electronic gaming. Pop all the lit bubbles as soon as they appear and then press the big button on the back to reset the bubbles before time runs out. This sensory game will keep children occupied for hours.

Ages: 5+

MSRP: $19.99

Available: Target, Amazon, Meijer, Walmart

THE MAGICAL WORLD OF DISNEY TRIVIA GAME (by Playmonster)

Fans of all ages can go on an adventure through time, with 2,000 trivia questions spanning nearly 100 years of Disney history from the very first Walt Disney production to the modern Disney and Pixar titles of today.

Ages: 6+

MSRP: $39.99

Available: Playmonster.com

SLAM WORDS (by Foxmind)

Slam Words is the fastest word search game ever. Players simply shake the cup, slam it shut to reveal three letters and quickly try to find a word to shout out.

Ages: 7+

MSRP: $11.99

Available: Amazon

SCATTERGORIES STACKAGORIES (by Winning Moves Games)

Each player controls their won set of colored pieces. Lay out the letter cards, flip a category card and the one-minute timer and the game is on. Players play at the same time, shouting out words that fir the category.

Ages: 12+

MSRP: $17.95

Available: Amazon, winning-moves.com

TRESTLE TRACKS (by Fat Brain)

Each set is made up of hollow stacking cubes and a variety of perfectly flat tracks. The paths cut out of each track widen almost imperceptibly from one end to the other, creating an invisible slow that propels the marbles forward. It encouragers spatial reasoning, creativity, engineering skills and problem-solving.

Ages: 8+

MSRP: $41.95

Available: fatbraintoys.com, Amazon, Target.com