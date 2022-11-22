Holiday Hits 2022 Week 4: Eco-Friendly Toys

The Toy Insider’s Laurie Schacht is highlighting the holiday hits that will help you build a greener toy box, while teaching your children about sustainability.

LOL SURPRISE EARTH LOVE (by MGA Entertainment)

Introducing all new Earth Day themed characters with accessories. They are all limited edition with characters and packaging.

Ages: 4+

MSRP: $11.99

Available: Walmart

PLAYFOAM NATURALS (by Educational Insights)

This environmentally friendly learning compound combines sensory play with sustainability. Boosts creativity and imagination as they mold and shape this squishable sensation and learn key fine motor skills along the way.

Ages: 3+

MSRP: $16.99

Available: Amazon

MEGA BLOKS GREEN TOWN BUILD & LEARN ECO HOUSE (by Mattel)

Toddlers can learn more green behaviors with this building set that includes 89 big building blocks and three rolling wheelbases. Kids can build a house, four characters, a rolling electric car and so much more. The packaging is 100% recyclable and made from recycled materials.

Ages: 12 MOS+

MSRP: $29.99

Available: Amazon

WILTOPIA ANIMAL CARE STATION (by Playmobil)

Set inclused three figures, animal carae station with enclosures, rowboat with dock, tapirs with informational animal card to unlock digital content, fish, ocelots, parrots and so much more. Set is made from recycle plastics and on average, it’s made up of about 80% recyclables and sustainable products.

Ages: 4+

MSRP: $109.99

Available: playmobil.us

SNAP CIRCUITS – GREEN ENERGY (buy Elenco)

Explore clean energy concepts, such as electric cars, windmills and hand generated power. Help the environment and have fun learning about alternative power, energy conservation and how the electricity in your world works. Includes full-color manual and separate “Think Green” educational manual that explains environmentally-friendly energy including geothermal, hydrogen fuel cells, wind, solar, tidal, hydro and others. It features more than 125 projects and 45 parts.

Ages: 8+

MSRP: $89.99

Available: Amazon, Barnes & Noble