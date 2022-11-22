Holiday Hits 2022, Week 4: Black Friday/Cyber Monday Deals

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are some of the best times to find deep discounts on holiday gifts. Laurie Schacht from The Toy Insider has some ideas on what to look out for.

RYAN’S WORLD MIGHTY TITAN MYSTERY EGG (by Bonkers Toys)

The Mighty Titan Mystery Egg stands at more than a foot tall and contains one of the best unboxing experiences available with more than 25 surprises. It comes with a brand new egg-citing opening experience with 10 themed micro figures, a micro vehicle, a Titan foam glove and so much more.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Ages: 3+

MSRP: $59.99

Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart

BEYBLADE BURST QUADDRIVE INTERSTELLAR DROP BATTLE SET (by ADK Emotions)

Beyblade Burst QuadDrive launches into the future of Beyblade with the first ever 4-in-1 top. Battle on the top level, then remove the disc, drop through the Warp Hole and take the battle to the drop level. It also comes with Interstellar Drop Beystadium, two spinning tops, two right/left-spin launchers, two extra Armor Tips and removeable disc.

Ages: 8+

MSRP: $59.99

Available: Target, Walmart, Amazon

HOLIDAY HITS 2022, WEEK 3: RETRO REWIND

DISNEY ENCANTO EZ LINK KARAOKE MACHINE (by EKids)

Kids can access their e Disney playlists and instantly play hit songs from Enchanto. Parents can connect this party speaker to any compatible Bluetooth device and stream content wirelessly. Kids can connect their own microphone to the mic jack or the included microphone to sing together.

Ages: 3+

MSRP: $59.99

Availability: Amazon

PINXIES BUTTERFLY HOT AIR BALLOON (by Luki Lab)

Designed to inspire storytelling and imaginative exploration, kids can explore. It features highly detailed, graphic paperboard panels, colorful plastic building links, accessories and so much more.

Ages: 6+

MSRP: $29.99

Available: Amazon

BLACK PANTHER WAKANDA FOREVER: FRESH FIERCE COLLECTION (by World Of EPI)

LEADING THE MULTICULTURAL DOLL PIONEER, Dr. Lisa Williams and World of EPI, authentically designed the collection in collaboration with Marvel to bring the strong, powerful and brilliant warrior characters to life.

Ages: 5+

MSRP: $49.99

Available: Target