Holiday Hits 2022 Week 3: Retro Rewind

All things old are made new again with these Holiday Hits. Most parents will remember these staples from back in the day, but now, kids get to experience the new and improved versions for added nostalgia. The Toy Insider's Laurie Schacht is taking us on a retro rewind.

CARE BEARS 40TH ANNIVERSARY CARE-A-LOT BEAR (by Basic Fun)

The Care Bears are celebrating their big anniversary in 2022. This collector’s edition bear gestures beautiful super soft multicolored plush with a unique silver shimmer effect throughout.

Ages: 4+

MSRP: $19.99

Available: Major Retailers

TAMAGOTCHI PIX PARTY (by Bandai America)

This virtual pet experience just got a celebratory twist with the Tamagotchi Pix Party. Kids can bring the party to their palm with the newest way to interact with Tamagotchi characters. Not just about raising and nurturing anymore, but now kids can host or attend their Tamagotchi friends’ parties in a decorated party play area.

Ages: 6+

MSRP: $59.99

Available: Amazon, Walmart, Target

90 YEARS OF PLAY (by LEGO)

Kids can dive into a history of playful learning with the LEGO Classic 90 years of play building set. Featuring a rainbow of colorful LEGO pieces and 15 mini build recreations of popular LEGO sets from across the years. Kids, adults and grandparents can revel in a fun and nostalgic building experience as they recreate iconic toys.

Ages: 5+

MSRP: $49.99

Available: Major Retailers

STAR TREK RETRO FUGRES (by Playmates)

These five-inch, 1:14 scale figures feature 14 points of articulation and are packages in either 1990’s nostalgic packaging or newly designed Star Trek Universe blister cards. The first wave will include the following 10 figures, each priced at $12.99.

S.S. ENTERPRISE NCC-1701 SHIP (by Playmates)

This is an 18-inch replica of the historic ship from the original Star Trek series with attention to detail. It features battle lights that include a light-up bridge, impulse engines, Nacelle warp engines , and a nostalgic packaging with a transparent stand for easy display.

Ages: $+

MSRP: $39.99

Available: Walmart, Target, Amazon

STAR TREK ORIGINAL SERIES PHASER (by Playmates)

Featuring a light-up Beam Emitter and original sound effects from the show, the Type II Phaser was Starfleet’s effects from the show, the Type II Phaser was Starfleet’s standard-issue sidearm from the original series.

Ages: 4+

MSRP: $24.99

Available: Walmart, Target, Amazon

USAOPOLY THE GODFATHER MONOPOLY

Celebrate 50 years of the most iconic mafia movie franchise and make an offer they can’t refuse with Monopoly: The Godfather, a nostalgic spin on the fast-trading property game.

Ages: 18+

MSRP: $44.99

Available: Amazon, theopgames.com, Entertainment Earth