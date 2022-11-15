Holiday Hits 2022 Week 3: Food Frenzy

The fascination of food is still hot when it comes to toys. This year’s holiday hits is no different. We are getting the tasty toy ideas from The Toy Insider’s Laurie Schacht.

PLAY-DOH ULTIMATE ICE CREAM TRUCK PLAYSET (by Hasbro)

The ultimate ice cream truck playset is a life size kitchen set that gives kids a big space to express their big imaginations. Kids can create so many pretend treats with the 27 tools and soft-serve station, customize the creations with the sprinkle maker, tools and candy molds. There are so many realistic possibilities.

Ages: 3+

MSRP: $94.99

Available: Major toy retailers

MINI FOODIES FOOD COURT (by Zuru)

Kids can store and display their favorite Foodie Mini Brands in this realistic food court. Kids can fill the fast food counter with their favorite minis, use the self-service kiosk and fill the seating area. Includes one exclusive Foodie Mini Brand which can only be found in the food court.

Ages: 3+

MSRP: $14.99

Available: Fall to October 2022

SWEET TREATS EXPLOSION SENSORY TUB (By WeCool Toys)

This sensory tub features four different scented and colored butter compounds. The tub also includes different clear gel-like slime compounds and a ton of mix-ins to make customizable slime.

Ages: 4+

MSRP: $14.99

Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart

SERIOUSLY SUPER SIZED (by Just Play)

How about we dish up some comfy fun? These super sized plushies from series 1 come in sushi, chicken drumstick and cheeseburger pillow. These plushies celebrate the softest cravings with giant versions of favorite fast-food and late-night snacks.

Ages: 3+

MSRP: $26.99

Available: Amazon, Kohl’s

TOP & BAKE PIZZA COUNTER (by Melissa & Doug)

Create fresh baked (play time) pizza with this 34-piece pizza making set. The set comes with a grated cheese shaker, a wooden paddle, pizza box, a reusable menu for placing orders, a guide to help with pizza prep and play money to pay for your order.

Ages: 3+

MSRP: $64.99

Available: Major retailers