Holiday Hits 2022 Week 2: Toys for Every Price Range

Whether you’re working with a budget this holiday season, or you are ready to splurge, there is something for everyone in this year’s hottest toys. The Toy Insider’s Laurie Schacht unveiled her favorite toys for any price range.

CATS VS PICKLES GOLD WAVE (by Cepia)

Each CVP is filled with beans and has a super-soft fabric so kids can squeeze stress away. It includes 136 new bean characters, 96 new Chonk characters and 24 new jumbo characters.

Ages: 4+

MSRP: $4.99-19.99

Available: Walmart, Target, Five Below, CVS, Walgreens, Hot Topic, Clair’s, Amazon

FIDGIE FRIENDS (by Sunny Days Entertainment)

In a magical land where colorful rainbows stretch over glittery seas lives a group of fashion-forward friends called Fidgie Friends. Some of the features include popper wings, stress ball skirts, ramen pigtails, and glitter filled tails.

Ages: 3+

MSRP: $19.97

Available: Walmart

SKY VIPER HAND-CONTROLLED FORCE HOVER DRONE (by Skyrocket)

Smart sensors detect kids’ hands and surroundings, enabling Force Drone to fly itself. No flying experience needed and there’s no learning curve.

Ages: 6+

MSRP: $22.99

Available: Amazon, Target

MY PAL SCOUT SMARTY PAWS AND MY PAL VIOLET SMARTY PAWS (by Leapfrog)

Touch-sensitive front paws feature sensors that begin silly reactions, music, games, and mindfulness exercises when kids hold both paws and stops when they let go to introduce cause and effect. Parents can personalize the play and learning across more than 15 activities by programming Scout and Violet with kids’ names, favorite food, color and animal. Kids can press Scout and Violet’s ears and back paws to play 40+ songs, lullabies for five, 10 or 15 minutes to help soothe kids to sleep.

Ages: 6 MOS+

MSRP: $24.99

Available: Amazon, Walmart and Target

FLYBAR BUMPER CAR XL (by Flybar)

This Bumper Car XL can fit one adult comfortably or two kids. More than three times larger than the original. Adjustable safety belt keeps kids of all ages in place, with a durable plastic shell and anti-flat wheels strong enough to withstand high energy playtime.

Ages: 8+

MSRP: $299.00

Available: Walmart