Holiday Hits 2022 Week 2: Stealthy STEM

We’re previewing this year’s Holiday Hits and many of the toys on the list will actually teach your kid something during play time.

“It’s like tricking the kids into learning while they are playing,” The Toy Insider’s Laurie Schacht said.

STEM STARTER BUILDER 15 PC SET (by Magformers)

The STEM Starter Builder 15-piece set helps kids create six, geometric shapes. Kids can learn colors, shapes and Magformers math net pull-up tricks.

Ages: 3+

MSRP: $26.99

Available: Specialty, magformers.com, Barnes & Noble

PIXICADE PETS (by Bitogenius)

Pixicade Pets comes with eight washable markers, 37 cool color stickers, an easy grip pencil, QR codes and a Learn to Draw Pets book. Kids can draw their own pets and bring them to life with the mobile app. They can also desin pets and their eggs and watch it all come to life in the app.

Ages: 6+

MSRP: $19.99

Available: bitogenius.com, Walmart, Amazon, Kohl’s and other specialty stores

OSMO READING ADVENTURE (by Osmo)

Osmo Reading Adventure is an interactive, personalized, subscription-based, reading program where kids build skills and confidence. Its developed by educators and the program uses physical and digital play along with automatic speech recognition technology to cover critical reading skills for K through 1st grade. Kids will be joined by main characters, Oliver and Nebula, as they go on a magical reading journey.

Ages: 5+

MSRP: $25

Available: Amazon, Walmart and Target

3DOODLER START+ MAKER BUNDLE (by 3Doodler)

This is a bundle kit that engages kids’ imaginations by giving them tools to express their ideas visually with the press of a button. Kids who love to invent and make things will find the perfect creative outlet as they build confidence, ingenuity, and skill by drawing in 3D. There are more than 20 design projects of different levels.

Ages: 6+

MSRP: $59.99

Available the3doodler.com

ULTRA BIONIC BLASTER (by Thames & Kosmos)

Kids can construct an air-powered robotic glove that launches safe foam darts. Learn about pneumatics—technologies that use pressurized air to perform work00 and many cool mechanisms while assembling the blaster with more than 100 pieces. Kids can also grab some additional darts from the reserve clip under their wrist and reload.

Ages: 10+

MSRP: $39.95

Available: Target