Holiday Hits 2022, Week 1: Budget-Friendly Toys

The Toy Insider’s Laurie Schacht is highlighting the budget-friendly toys of 2022.

#BONELESS (by NSI International)

This line of electric-powered, mini-stunt skateboarders comes with its own stunt play sets. It includes a power charger that can quickly charge the board in seconds. Figures can twist and bend as if they actually don’t have bones.

Ages: 6+

MSRP: $12.99-$19.99

Available: Target

AIR STUNT SHOW TIGER PROPELLER PLANE (by Playmobil)

Spectators from near and far come to watch the Air Stunt Show Tiger Propeller Plane soar through the air. The tiger-striped design is fascinating to watch as it dives through the clouds. The pilot displays high flying skills as he flies around the tall pylons with the greatest precision and effortlessly performs daring flight maneuvers at dazzling heights.

The set includes two figures, a propeller plane with a rotating propeller, a gas can, a pylon with suction feet to secure to the surface, flight gear and other accessories.

Ages: 5+

MSRP: $24.99

Available: playmobil.us

MADE BY ME! SAND DOUGH POTTERY PRESS (Horizon Group USA)

Say goodbye to clay and hello to Sand Dough, an air-dry, mess-free material to make pottery that’s unique to kids. It’s as easy as rolling a ball of squishy dough, dropping it into the mold base and pulling down the handle press.

Ages: 6+

MSRP: $19.99

Available: Amazon, Walmart

WASHABLE POP & PAINT WATERCOLOR PALETTE (by Crayola)

The Washable Pop & Paint Watercolor Palette provides a more orderly alternative to a watercolor paint set. It features 96 disposable watercolor paint chips in eight different colors that kids can activate with water. Kids can simply pop out the paint chips, place them in the included reusable palette and paint using the refillable water brush that eliminates the need for a water cup.

The kit also comes with a built-in cleaning pad that kids can use to clean the brush between colors and captures excess water.

Ages: 4+

MSRP: $9.99

Available: major retailers

SHIMMER ‘N SPARKLE ULTIMATE BEAUTY STUDIO (by Cra-Z-Art)

This is an all-in-one beauty center featuring 28 real, vibrant, super stylish lip, cheek and eye colors, and accessories including a ring light and built-in phone stand. Kids can create their own beauty styles and stories.

Ages: 8+

MSRP: $29.99

Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart