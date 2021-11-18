Holiday Hits 2021, Week 4: Toys for Every Age

Finding toys for the holiday season that fit a wide range of ages can be difficult, so Laurie Schacht with The Toy Insider is showing us some of the picks she is considering Holiday Hits for this year.

DIZZY BEES (Fat Brain Toys)

This toy helps young minds engage in tactile learning. The three bees connect magnetically to stack atop the reversible honeycomb base. They encourage fine motor skills, sensory learning, tactile discovery and imaginative play.

Ages: 0+

MSRP: $19.95

Available: FatBrainToys.com, Amazon, Walmart

UP IN & OVER BOUNCEJAM BOUNCER (Bestway)

The bouncer has a thick inflatable base and inflatable sides that completely enclose the bouncer, your children jump and play within the walls. The solid construction allows it to stand up to tons of bouncing, jumping and tumbling. Contains one bouncer and one repair patch. Perfect for kids up to 188 lbs.

Ages: 3+

MSRP: $50

Available: Walmart

FAST CAST CLINIC (Mattel)

Clinic includes a Barbie doctor doll and four play areas: a medical station, exam table, X-ray machine and gift shop. Kids can make casts for their doll "patient" which is sold separately. Playset also includes 30+ pieces to play out the fun. Some of the accessories feature a clip so Barbie doctor doll can hold them for even more realistic play.

Ages: 3+

MSRP: $49.00

Available: Major retailers

ARTIE MAX (Educational Insights)

Artie Max is a new programmable robot that combines the best of critical thinking and creative expression through real coding and colorful works of art. Kids have an immersive STEM experience as they create a variety of designs by plugging in code for Artie Max to draw with three colored pens. Artie draws with one pen at a time and changes colors in the middle of the drawing. Features an expressive, light-up mouth, LED eyes and emotive sounds while drawing out coded art.

Ages: 8+

MSRP: $109.99

Available: EducationalInsights.com, Amazon

SUPER MARIO BLOW UP! SHAKY TOWER (Epoch Everlasting Play)

Kids can help their favorite plumber and his friends survive the Blow Up! Shaky Tower! This suspenseful game includes seven different Super Mario action figure characters. Improves motor skills including dexterity and hand-eye coordination. High quality figures are unique to the set, collectible and interchangeable with other Epoch Super Mario games