Holiday Hits 2021, Week 2: Budget-Friendly Fun

The Toy Insider's Laurie Schacht shows us some budget-friendly ideas for this year's hottest toys.

PAPER BUTTERFLIES SCIENCE KIT (by Crayola)

Kids can create beautiful paper butterflies that explode with color. They can learn about the magical phenomenon of capillary action with this STEAM-powered kit and make colorful one-of-a-kind paper butterflies. This kit features everything needed to make 12 wicking paper butterflies, along with a guide with instructions.

Ages: 7+

MSRP: $19.99

Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Crayola.com

CRYSTALINA (by Skyrocket)

Crystalina light-up fairy dolls combine the empowering energy of crystals with collectible doll play. Just like real crystals, each doll is unique and embodies a crystal element. Each doll also comes with fashionable, wearable crystal-shaped amulet that passes colorful "crystal powers" in the form of LED light patterns back and forth between the doll and the amulet.

Ages: 4+

MSRP: $12.99

Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart

JURASSIC WORLD TODDLER LINE (by Tomy)

Marking one of TOMY's "biggest ever collaborations" for preschoolers comes a Jurassic World toddlers line. It includes Chase & Roll Raptors and a Dino Rescue Ranger, inspired by the iconic vehicles in the films; Spin & Hatch Dino Eggs, a clever twist on Toomies bestselling Hide and Squeak Eggs as well.

Ages: 12mos +

MSRP: $14.99+

Available: Amazon, Entertainment Earth

GRAVITY BUGS: FREE-CLIMBING MICROBOT (by Thames & Kosmos)

Kids can build a mighty robotic bug that defies gravity to crawl up, down and all-around windows with ease. This hands-on mechanic construction kit brings engineering and physics to life. Assemble the robot to learn how its gears work.

Ages: 8+

MSRP: $19.95

Available: Target, Specialty retailers

LEGO DUPLO CREATIVE PLAY NUMBER TRAIN LEARN TO COUNT (by Lego)

Catch the colorful new version of the LEGO DUPLO number train. Toddlers can load and unload the number bricks, line them up in the correct order and stack them together into a number wall. A poster playmat makes construction fun. With moving wheels, an opening rood and friendly figures, the number train will transport toddlers to a world of imaginative, developmental play.