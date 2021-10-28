Holiday Hits 2021, Week 1: In My Feelings

It's hard to believe we are already talking about gifts for the holidays.

With concerns about supply chain issues and shortages lasting throughout the holiday season, The Toy Insider's Laurie Schacht is telling parents there is no time to waste this year.

"You really have to get this shopping done early this go around, no matter what you are trying to get the kids," Schacht said while virtually previewing this year's hottest toys list.

Schacht said a big trend for the past few years is gifting toys that promote sensory and social-emotional learning (SEL) development.

Here are the top toys in that category on her list.

BREYER 2021 HORSE OF THE YEAR, HOPE (by Breyer)

Hope is a vision we all share, and Breyer has partnered with Covenant House, an organization that provides shelter, food and immediate crisis care for young adults experiencing homelessness. There will be a $1 donation made to Covenant House for each horse purchased.

Ages 4+

MSRP: $24.99

Available: BreyerHorses.com, Amazon, Target, Walmart, specialty stores

VIBE GIRLS by Jay @ Play

Every Vibe Girl comes with her own color-changing vibe ring to wear and share good vibes with everyone. There are several vibe girls in the collection complete with different outfits and color schemes.

Ages 6+

MSRP: $14.97

Available: Walmart

GOT2GLOW FAIRY FINDER by WOWWEE

There are more than 30 fairies to collect in each Fairy Finder jar and more than 100 fairies to collect. The more kids play with their Fairy Finder jar, the more fairies they will catch. Fun activity for kids to do together.

Ages 5+

MSRP: $39.99

Available: major retailers nationwide

KINDNESS CLUB DELUX ACTIVITY SET, by Madame Alexander

The Kindness Club are girls with big hearts and big dreams to make the world a better place, teaching caring and respect for all people and having fun along the way. Each set includes a 14-inch doll dressed for a fun activity and all the accessories needed for engaging imaginative play.

Ages: 2+

MSRP:$79.95

Available: most retailers

PAWZ, THE CALMING PUP by Hand2Mind

Pawz is a beloved calming companion s his auto-adjusting light guides kids through deep breathing patterns. This engaging breath activity encourages kids to be fully present and bring awareness to their thoughts and feelings with three different breath patterns.