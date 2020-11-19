Holiday Hits 2020: Week 4, Social Responsibility and Stocking Stuffers

From the little builder in your life to Indoor activities that will help make a revamped holiday season a little more enjoyable, this week's Holiday Hits are for the young to the young at heart.
Laurie Schacht, Chief Toy Officer of The Toy Insider, gives us a list of the hottest toys of the 2020 holiday season for every budget. This week, the toys include fun for the young creator in your life.
WEEK 1: Hot Toys and Family Games
WEEK 2: Mind and Body Builders
WEEK 3: Toys for the Creator
COLORS OF THE WORLD CRAYONS (CRAYOLA)
- Kids can fully and accurately represent themselves and the world around them through creativity, imagination, and self-expression!
- The 24-count box includes newly formulated colors that reflect more than 40 global skin tone shades with authentic color names.
- Skin tone colors range from Extra Light to Deepest and encompass three undertones: Rose, Almond, and Golden.
- Each crayon is wrapped in a gradient skin tone label, with the color name in English, Spanish, and French.
- The 32-count box also includes four hair-color and four eye-color crayons.
- Ages: 3+
- MSRP: $2.49 (24-count); $1.77 (32-count)
- Available: 24-count Crayola.com; 32-count Walmart (exclusive)
REAL RIGS RECYCLING TRUCK BY KID TRAX (PACIFIC CYCLE)
- Kids can help save the day and the earth with this interactive Recycling Truck ride-on toy!
- The truck has a big personality, featuring over 100 voice lines, sound effects, songs, and expressions based on interactions with kids.
- Nine recyclable accessories are included for collection and sorting.
- The truck’s push button acceleration is easy for little hands to operate, while the top speed of 1.5 MPH provides the perfect blend of fun and safety.
- The Power Trax rubber traction strip tires keep the ride smooth and steady.
- Includes a rechargeable six-volt battery and wall charger so the fun never has to stop for long.
- Recycling has never been more fun!
- Ages: 18 MOS+
- MSRP: $199
- Available: Target, Amazon, and KidTraxToys.com on 10/10
KINDNESS CLUB DOLLS (MADAME ALEXANDER DOLL COMPANY)
- Meet the Kindness Club: Girls with big hearts and big dreams to make the world a better place that teach caring and to respect all people.
- Available in seven styles, these 14-inch dolls feature molded, poseable bodies, rooted hair with a colorful highlight, and realistic fixed eyes.
- Engaging play outfits feature fun fabrics and details.
- Wipes clean with damp cloth.
- Seven unique dolls in three different skin tones – light, medium, and dark. Doll names are Brooks, Rosa, Emmi, Zola, Harper, Paisley and Avi.
- Includes comb and brush.
- Ages: 3+
- MSRP: $49.99
- Available: October 16 — Amazon, Specialty Retailers, MadameAlexander.com
GEOSAFARI WILDLIFE CAMERA (EDUCATIONAL INSIGHTS)
- Kids learn about look, listen, and learn about wildlife from TV personality and renowned wildlife photographer Robert Irwin.
- Explore more than 130 images of the different animals inhabiting regions including, Australia, the Amazonian Rainforest, the Mexican Desert, the African Savanna, and the Arctic.
- Play in Fact Mode to learn over 200 wildlife facts or test memory in Quiz Mode with Robert Irwin.
- Includes double eyepiece for easy viewing.
- Ages: 4+
- MSRP: $59.99
- Available: Oct. 26
BLIPPI - BLIPPI RECYCLING TRUCK (JAZWARES)
- Kids place their exclusive Blippi Recycling figure inside the free-wheeling truck and get ready to reduce, reuse and recycle.
- Pick up the bin using the working side lever and dump the trash and recycling cubes into the truck.
- When it’s time to empty out the truck, lift the hopper up and watch the trash cubes drop out!
- Features seven Blippi sounds and phrases.
- Ages: 2+
- MSRP: $19.99
- Available: Walmart, Target, Amazon
CATS VS PICKLES (CEPIA)
- Cats vs Pickles: where lovable but misunderstood pickles are in hopeless pursuit of colorful cats!
- These collectible plush include a variety of cats and pickles, including foodie cats, sweet cats, scary cats, fishy cats, cats with glasses, cats with class, and rare pickles.
- Discover and create an epic collection with hundreds to collect!
- There is also a free, downloadable Cats vs. Pickles mobile game!
- Ages: 4+
- MSRP: $4.99
- Available: Amazon, Walmart, Catsvpickles.com
HAIRDORABLES HAIR ART (JUST PLAY)
- Noah and the Hairdorables are showing off their most creative looks yet with Hairdorables Hair Art Series!
- Kids can customize their "Big Hair Don't Care" attitudes with the name barrette featuring a printed hair art extension.
- Collect all-new Hairdorables dolls, including the ultra-rare, Kat Mascot.
- Each doll comes in a reusable plastic carrying case and features a fashion-forward look with unique accessories from two new themes: Masquerade Through Time and After School Fun.
- Each doll lives up to the "Hairdorables" name with a variety of unique luxe hairstyles in vibrant colors!
- Ages: 3+
- MSRP: $12.99
- Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart
5 SURPRISE MINI BRANDS SERIES 2 (ZURU)
- 5 Surprise Mini Brands became a global phenomenon after going viral on TikTok. Now there’s a whole new series of mini products that can fit in the palm of your hand!
- There are more than 100 new brands to collect, including Heinz Ketchup, Kool-Aid, Miracle Whip, and Jell-O — and new shopping accessories as well.
- Kids can discover rare Metallic and Glow in the Dark Minis, and super rate Golden Minis!
- Ages: 4+
- MSRP: $6.99
- Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart
RAVEL TALES (SUNNY DAYS ENTERTAINMENT)
- The more kids unwind this ball of yarn, the more surprises they’ll find.
- There are 12 surprises in all, including a collectible plush pet and materials for DIY activities.
- Tons of fun and hours of activity in one toy!
- Kids can create 3 braided charm bracelets, 1 braided pet collar, 2 pom poms, and a pillow bed.
- Age: 5+
- MSRP: $9.99
- Available: Target, Amazon
ANIME HEROES — ITACHI UCHIHA & VIRGO (BANDAI AMERICA)
- These highly detailed 6.5-inch figures allow kids to recreate their favorite anime’s most iconic moments with more than 16 points of articulation — perfect for action poses!
- Each Anime Heroes figure comes with two additional sets of switchable hands, character-specific accessories, and premium packaging that is influenced by Japanese manga and art.
- Naruto and Knights of the Zodiac are the first of many more to launch! Stay tuned.
- Ages: 4+
- MSRP: $19.99
- Available: Amazon, Target, GameStop