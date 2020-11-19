holiday hits

Holiday Hits 2020: Week 4, Social Responsibility and Stocking Stuffers

By Laura Harris

NBC 5

From the little builder in your life to Indoor activities that will help make a revamped holiday season a little more enjoyable, this week's Holiday Hits are for the young to the young at heart.

Laurie Schacht, Chief Toy Officer of The Toy Insider, gives us a list of the hottest toys of the 2020 holiday season for every budget. This week, the toys include fun for the young creator in your life.

COLORS OF THE WORLD CRAYONS (CRAYOLA)

The Toy Insider
Courtesy The Toy Insider
  • Kids can fully and accurately represent themselves and the world around them through creativity, imagination, and self-expression!
  • The 24-count box includes newly formulated colors that reflect more than 40 global skin tone shades with authentic color names.
  • Skin tone colors range from Extra Light to Deepest and encompass three undertones: Rose, Almond, and Golden.
  • Each crayon is wrapped in a gradient skin tone label, with the color name in English, Spanish, and French.
  • The 32-count box also includes four hair-color and four eye-color crayons.
  • Ages: 3+
  • MSRP: $2.49 (24-count); $1.77 (32-count)
  • Available: 24-count Crayola.com; 32-count Walmart (exclusive)

REAL RIGS RECYCLING TRUCK BY KID TRAX (PACIFIC CYCLE)

The Toy Insider
Courtesy The Toy Insider
  • Kids can help save the day and the earth with this interactive Recycling Truck ride-on toy!
  • The truck has a big personality, featuring over 100 voice lines, sound effects, songs, and expressions based on interactions with kids. 
  • Nine recyclable accessories are included for collection and sorting. 
  • The truck’s push button acceleration is easy for little hands to operate, while the top speed of 1.5 MPH provides the perfect blend of fun and safety. 
  • The Power Trax rubber traction strip tires keep the ride smooth and steady. 
  • Includes a rechargeable six-volt battery and wall charger so the fun never has to stop for long. 
  • Recycling has never been more fun!
  • Ages: 18 MOS+
  • MSRP: $199
  • Available: Target, Amazon, and KidTraxToys.com on 10/10

KINDNESS CLUB DOLLS (MADAME ALEXANDER DOLL COMPANY)

The Toy Insider
Courtesy The Toy Insider
  • Meet the Kindness Club: Girls with big hearts and big dreams to make the world a better place that teach caring and to respect all people.
  • Available in seven styles, these 14-inch dolls feature molded, poseable bodies, rooted hair with a colorful highlight, and realistic fixed eyes.
  • Engaging play outfits feature fun fabrics and details.
  • Wipes clean with damp cloth.
  • Seven unique dolls in three different skin tones – light, medium, and dark. Doll names are Brooks, Rosa, Emmi, Zola, Harper, Paisley and Avi. 
  • Includes comb and brush.
  • Ages: 3+
  • MSRP: $49.99
  • Available: October 16 — Amazon, Specialty Retailers, MadameAlexander.com

GEOSAFARI WILDLIFE CAMERA (EDUCATIONAL INSIGHTS)

The Toy Insider
Courtesy The Toy Insider
  • Kids learn about look, listen, and learn about wildlife from TV personality and renowned wildlife photographer Robert Irwin.
  • Explore more than 130 images of the different animals inhabiting regions including, Australia, the Amazonian Rainforest, the Mexican Desert, the African Savanna, and the Arctic.
  • Play in Fact Mode to learn over 200 wildlife facts or test memory in Quiz Mode with Robert Irwin.
  • Includes double eyepiece for easy viewing. 
  • Ages: 4+
  • MSRP: $59.99
  • Available: Oct. 26

BLIPPI - BLIPPI RECYCLING TRUCK (JAZWARES)

The Toy Insider
Courtesy The Toy Insider
  • Kids place their exclusive Blippi Recycling figure inside the free-wheeling truck and get ready to reduce, reuse and recycle.
  • Pick up the bin using the working side lever and dump the trash and recycling cubes into the truck.
  • When it’s time to empty out the truck, lift the hopper up and watch the trash cubes drop out! 
  • Features seven Blippi sounds and phrases.
  • Ages: 2+
  • MSRP: $19.99
  • Available: Walmart, Target, Amazon

CATS VS PICKLES (CEPIA)

The Toy Insider
Courtesy The Toy Insider
  • Cats vs Pickles: where lovable but misunderstood pickles are in hopeless pursuit of colorful cats!
  • These collectible plush include a variety of cats and pickles, including foodie cats, sweet cats, scary cats, fishy cats, cats with glasses, cats with class, and rare pickles.
  • Discover and create an epic collection with hundreds to collect! 
  • There is also a free, downloadable Cats vs. Pickles mobile game! 
  • Ages: 4+
  • MSRP: $4.99
  • Available: Amazon, Walmart, Catsvpickles.com

HAIRDORABLES HAIR ART (JUST PLAY)

The Toy Insider
Courtesy The Toy Insider
  • Noah and the Hairdorables are showing off their most creative looks yet with Hairdorables Hair Art Series!  
  • Kids can customize their "Big Hair Don't Care" attitudes with the name barrette featuring a printed hair art extension.  
  • Collect all-new Hairdorables dolls, including the ultra-rare, Kat Mascot.  
  • Each doll comes in a reusable plastic carrying case and features a fashion-forward look with unique accessories from two new themes: Masquerade Through Time and After School Fun. 
  • Each doll lives up to the "Hairdorables" name with a variety of unique luxe hairstyles in vibrant colors!
  • Ages: 3+
  • MSRP: $12.99
  • Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart

5 SURPRISE MINI BRANDS SERIES 2 (ZURU)

The Toy Insider
Courtesy The Toy Insider
  • 5 Surprise Mini Brands became a global phenomenon after going viral on TikTok. Now there’s a whole new series of mini products that can fit in the palm of your hand!
  • There are more than 100 new brands to collect, including Heinz Ketchup, Kool-Aid, Miracle Whip, and Jell-O — and new shopping accessories as well. 
  • Kids can discover rare Metallic and Glow in the Dark Minis, and super rate Golden Minis!
  • Ages: 4+
  • MSRP: $6.99
  • Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart

RAVEL TALES (SUNNY DAYS ENTERTAINMENT)

The Toy Insider
Courtesy The Toy Insider
  • The more kids unwind this ball of yarn, the more surprises they’ll find.
  • There are 12 surprises in all, including a collectible plush pet and materials for DIY activities. 
  • Tons of fun and hours of activity in one toy! 
  • Kids can create 3 braided charm bracelets, 1 braided pet collar, 2 pom poms, and a pillow bed.
  • Age: 5+ 
  • MSRP: $9.99
  • Available: Target, Amazon

ANIME HEROES — ITACHI UCHIHA & VIRGO (BANDAI AMERICA)

The Toy Insider
Courtesy The Toy Insider
  • These highly detailed 6.5-inch figures allow kids to recreate their favorite anime’s most iconic moments with more than 16 points of articulation — perfect for action poses!
  • Each Anime Heroes figure comes with two additional sets of switchable hands, character-specific accessories, and premium packaging that is influenced by Japanese manga and art.
  • Naruto and Knights of the Zodiac are the first of many more to launch! Stay tuned.
  • Ages: 4+
  • MSRP: $19.99
  • Available: Amazon, Target, GameStop

