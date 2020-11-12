Holiday Hits 2020: Week 3, Toys for the Creator

From the little builder in your life to Indoor activities that will help make a revamped holiday season a little more enjoyable, this week's Holiday Hits are for the young to the young at heart.

Laurie Schacht, Chief Toy Officer of The Toy Insider, gives us a list of the hottest toys of the 2020 holiday season for every budget. This week, the toys include fun for the young creator in your life.

STICK-O FOREST FRIENDS 16-PIECE SET (MAGFORMERS)

The Toy Insider

Kids can use their imagination and this 16-piece set to build animal friends, including an elephant, a duck, a caterpillar, a bunny, and more.

Magnetic set includes 3 spheres, 3 sticks, 2 discs, and other magnetic accessories including bunny ears, flowers, cones, flower pots, and elephant ears.

Ages: 18 MOS+

MSRP: $24.99

Available: Zulily

SCOOBY-DOO! MYSTERY MACHINE (PLAYMOBIL)

The Toy Insider

Time to solve some mysteries with the members of Mystery, Inc.!

Kids can open the van’s rear doors to reveal an illuminated monitor, where they can insert ghost cards to learn more about the mystery. Discover more ghost cards in each of the SCOOBY-DOO! Mystery Figures (sold separately).

Includes Fred, Daphne, and Velma figures; a spyglass; a secret map that reveals the exact place they need to go; and Scooby Snacks – all essential for cracking the case.

Ages: 5+

MSRP: $49.99

Available: Walmart, Amazon, Playmobil.us

SNAP SHIPS GLADIUS (PLAYMONSTER)

The Toy Insider

In the future, humanity is under constant attack from a brutal alien threat but with Snap Ships, kids can save the day!

Kids can build the Gladius AC-75 Drop Ship, the Forge’s large and heavily-armed ship, which is piloted by the gruff leader Dex and the spunky young pilot Dee La.

Gladius features a missile rack for high explosive ground attack, a pulse laser for heavy assault, a heavy-life engine, and real shooting action for battle play!

Includes 124 Building Pieces and 24 Accessories.

Ages: 8+

MSRP: $39.99

Available: Target, Amazon

LEGO DOTS BRACELET MEGA PACK (LEGO)

The Toy Insider

Kids can make their own neat friendship bracelets and share them with their best friends!

Open the Bracelet Mega Pack, lay the bracelets out flat, and snap on the colorful tiles. The packaging and included ideas page spark inspiration or they can create their own designs.

Add the different colored heart tiles and printed tiles to fit every personality. Then wear the unique bracelets with pride!

Features five adjustable bands and 295 colorful tiles. Play starts right out of the box!

Kids can also use tiles from the LEGO DOTS Extra DOTS.

Ages: 6+

MSRP: $24.99

Available: LEGO.com and LEGO Brand Retail Stores, Target, Walmart, Amazon

K’NEX ARCHITECTURE (BASIC FUN)

The Toy Insider

Kids can discover their inner architect by snapping together rods and connectors to build designs including the Golden Gate Bridge, the Eiffel Tower, and the London Eye.

Each set comes with historical information about the landmark and detailed easy-to-follow, step-by-step building instructions.

Develop STEAM, spatial awareness, fine motor, and dexterity skills.

Ages: 9+

MSRP: Golden Gate Bridge, Eiffel Tower:$49.99; London Eye: $59.99

Available: Amazon (exclusive)

BREYER MANE BEAUTY STYLING HEADS (BREYER)

The Toy Insider

Kids can style, groom, and create magnificent braids on three different styles of horses.

Each Mane Beauty Styling Head has a long, silky, no-tangle mane and is realistically sculpted and decorated with diverse colorways.

Includes a styling booklet, mane comb, two mane clips, four mane spirals, and 50 mane elastics.

Additional braiding ideas can be found at breyermanebeauty.com.

Ages: 5+

MSRP: $29.93

Available: Tractor Supply, Amazon, breyerhorses.com, Specialty Retailers

GEMEX GEL CREATIONS STUDIO (CRA-Z-ART)

The Toy Insider

Gemex Gel Magically changes from gel to gems! Kids can use it to make crystal creations and sparkling gel jewelry.

The kit includes everything needed to easily make cool bracelets, necklaces, and rings.

Place the gel in a special container that shines the magic (UV) light on the gel to make hardened, finished, sparkling jewelry in minutes!

Adult Supervision Required

Ages: 8+

MSRP: $24.99

Available: Walmart, Target

MIXY SQUISH TABLETOP CREATIVITY DESK (HORIZON GROUP USA)

The Toy Insider

Kids can transform airy, fluffy clay into a world of seriously squishy, textured fun!

Bring out the magic in Mixy Squish by kneading it by hand for a minute or two — softening the clay makes it easier to use! Then jump right in and start creating.

Features 5 ounces of premade, pre-textured Mixy Squish colors, crunchy and glittery add-ins, 14 sculpting tools, and three double-sided molds.

Create directly on the convenient carry and storage case. The flat top is ideal for rolling, flattening, and creating.

Follow the fully-illustrated instruction booklet to learn how to use the sculpting tools and molds to make cute creatures and characters.

After 24-48 hours, the creation will be completely dry — but it’ll stay soft and spongy!

Feel like adding more details after it dries? Use markers or paint to decorate or add more clay on top for layers of fun!

Ages: 3+

MSRP: $19.99-$29.99

Available: Amazon, Walmart

3DOODLER BUILD & PLAY (3DOODLER)

The Toy Insider

Kids design their own character-driven worlds as they build confidence in STEM and engage in creative storytelling.

Simply turn it on, insert a colorful strand of material, and crank the handle to bring animal characters to life.

A themed storybook and playful backdrops extend the fun.

Builds fine-motor skills and is completely safe for kids with low heat settings and BPA-free, non-toxic material that is biodegradable.

Ages: 4+

MSRP: $29.99

Available: Amazon

STUFFALOONS (JAY@PLAY)

The Toy Insider