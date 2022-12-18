Men can be really hard to shop for. He may have everything he "needs" or has no idea what he wants.

He may be bashful about receiving a gift or already has all the accouterments needed for his favorite pastime or hobby.

With less than a week before Christmas, it's time to stop browsing and start some serious online shopping.

Whether you're shopping for a dad, a husband, a boyfriend, a brother or any other man in you're life, you're sure to find something on this list that he'll enjoy.

Most of these gifts are available on Amazon Prime or have expedited shipping options to ensure delivery by Dec. 25.

This is a gift that you can go out and get right now without having to wait for delivery.

If he's a fan of bourbon, you can't go wrong with a classic bottle of Maker's Mark Kentucky whisky. This year, you can find the iconic hand-dipped red wax drip bottle adorned with a vintage book pattern label.

The festive, limited-edition Maker's Mark holiday bottles are available at local premium liquor shops.

If time isn't a concern, you can gift him a bottle alongside a limited-edition holiday sweater by The Endery. They're knitted by hand by a cooperative in Peru utilizing deadstock alpaca wool and Pima cotton for a sustainable and one-of-a-kind garment.

You can preorder the heirloom-quality holiday sweaters for delivery in early January. Priced at $250 per sweater, all sales from the bespoke knitwear will go directly back to The Endery’s workers in Peru to improve their facilities and safeguard the indigenous knitters’ traditional craft.

If he works from home, there's no greater gift than the gift of good lumbar support.

This top-of-the-line ergonomic desk chair has a contoured seat cushion for all-day comfort, adjustable arm rests, height, head support and more.

The easy-to-assemble task chair comes in black or fog to fit in with any style of decor.

It's available on Amazon Prime for delivery before Christmas.

If he's the type to be worrying about the security of the safe at the hotel, this is the perfect gift for him.

TROVA Go is a discreet portable biometric safe designed to keep things like jewelry, cash, medication and other belongings safe while on-the-go.

He can toss it in his suitcase, gym bag, pant pocket or whatever he uses to carry his belongings. Its slim design is meant to look like a portable charger or external hard drive so as not to draw attention.

It's made of aluminum alloy and wirelessly connects via Bluetooth so you always know where it is.

It's available on Amazon Prime for delivery before Christmas.

Whether he's an Instagram husband, a vlogger or just a regular guy looking to take incredible photos and videos, the Z30 is a gift to make memories with.

Its compact and lightweight design and intuitive controls make it easy for beginners looking to take their smartphone photography to the next level.

It has 4K UHD video capture capabilities for crisp and detailed visuals.

If he's eager to share his captures on social media, this camera is compatible with the NikonBridge App for easy photo and video transfers to his smartphone.

Nikon is offering free 2-day delivery on orders over $399.00

If he's the outdoorsy type or he prefers an experience over a material item, a digital gift card to Hipcamp may be just the thing.

Hipcamp offers tent camping, RV parks, cabins, treehouses, and glamping in Australia, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the U.S. They cover all National, State, Regional and Army Corps Parks in all 52 States, with over 382,145 campsites across the USA.

You decide the amount you want to give with gift cards starting at $50.00. The moment that you purchase the gift card, he'll instantly receive a digital gift card code in his inbox. If you want him to open a gift on Christmas Day, for example, you can email it to yourself and either forward it to him that day or print it out at home and give it to him in person.

For an extra special touch, you can buy some marshmallows, chocolate bars and graham crackers at your local grocery store to create a s'mores kit to present the gift card with.

Men can be hairy.

Help him keep things neat and tidy with a wet or dry waterproof body hair trimmer by Meridian.

The Trimmer Plus is designed for an effortless and precise trim. It has a fixed guard with 5 adjustable settings and a gentle glide that can remove even the coarsest hair.

It features a built-in travel lock, an LED spotlight for smaller areas, and a 90-minute charge.

Meridian offers free express shipping (2-4 business days) for orders over $50.00.

He can show a bit of personality and take his office set-up to the next level with a keyboard by DROP.

Techies and pretty much anyone who has a desktop computer will enjoy the fun colors and standout aesthetics of a signature series mechanical keyboard.

It's not all about the looks though. These sturdy aluminum frame keyboards are rock-solid for a stable surface and some seriously satisfying typing.

It's available for $70 less direct from the manufacturer's website but won't arrive before Christmas.

Select colors are available on Amazon Prime for delivery before Dec. 25.

If he's a Veteran, is serving in the military, or just likes to wear his appreciation for our country's heroes, the freedom flag long-sleeve tee by Under Armour will be a welcomed addition to his wardrobe.

The cotton-blend fabric is light, soft and quick-drying for all-day comfort.

It features a ribbed collar and cuffs for a more polished everyday look.

The last day to receive an Under Armour gift with express shipping is Dec. 19 or you can check if it's in stock for local pick-up in-store.

This jogger pant is not your run-of-the-mill sweatpant.

He'll be warm and cozy in these cotton blend pants with jersey-lined pockets, elastic waistband and cuff, and ticked drawcord.

It comes in 6 different colors and ranges in price from $43.99 - $88 depending on color and size selection.

Order by Dec. 19 to receive by Dec. 24 via expedited shipping.

A watch is a classic gift that will never go out of style.

This stainless steel chronograph watch by Kendra Scott comes in 3 colors: Black, Green and Blue in a modern and timeless design.

It will pair nicely with a suit for formal occasions as well as jeans and a t-shirt for everyday activities.

Best of all, every Kendra Scott watch is eligible for a lifetime of complimentary resizing so you know this gift will stay with him for many holidays to come.

Place 2-Day shipping orders by 12 PM CT on Dec. 20 to arrive by Christmas.

For the guy who makes fitness a priority, this home exercise rower delivers a total-body workout.

While it may look like a large piece of machinery, it has an easy-fold design to accommodate small spaces.

He can access live and on-demand rowing classes or scenic waterway workouts directly from his smartphone or tablet with a built-in device holder that fits screens up to 12.9 inches.

If he's not in the mood to row, he can take part in a variety of off-equipment workouts like HIIT, Kickboxing, Yoga, Pilates, and more, all available through the Echelon Fit app.

Ships for free and arrives before Christmas through Walmart.

For a stylish guy who enjoys dressing things up a bit from time to time, these 18k gold-plated cufflinks bring the wow factor.

The "Midas" gold nugget cufflinks by Ibiza Passion are made from "cochanos" from the Amazon River. They're meant to appreciate the natural state of gold in its raw form without the carved-out embellishments.

The "rough," untouched imperfections of the cochanos gold crystals are the perfect masculine accessory.

Order by Dec. 20 to receive by Christmas.

This game is designed for adults to escape the mundane and turn every day into an adventure.

It's a new card game where up to 9 players can "escape screens, break routines, and bring magical experiences to life."

The Legacy version is of collector’s item caliber and includes a hand-illustrated deck of Quest cards; Book of Wisdom, Joy, & Ballyhoo; enamel role pins; bandana card mat; collector’s card tin; and an adventure journal.

It's available on Amazon Prime for delivery before Dec. 25.

If he's into sci-fi, futuristic-type-stuff or he's just really into music, these earbuds are a fantastic gift.

The open-ear Sirius P5 features 12mm dynamic drivers and aptX high-definition for high-resolution audio over Bluetooth with clear, industry-leading stereo sound and no interference.

The noise-canceling wireless earbuds deliver 8 hours of listening time on one charge and the charging case holds another 4 charges for a total of 40 hours of listening time.

If he's a gamer he can use them in gaming mode to pinpoint movements or use music mode to hear natural vocals with concert acoustics.

You can order on Amazon Prime for delivery before Dec. 25.

He can show off his family photos with this Nixplay 10.1 inch Touch Screen smart picture frame at home or at the office.

Wi-Fi connectivity and the included app let him synchronize and display pictures from social media, and the included remote lets him switch photos easily.

Even includes a free 8x8 photo book from Shutterfly.

Available at select Best Buy stores for local pick-up or free shipping for delivery before Dec. 25.

This gift will not arrive before Christmas but if you're not on a deadline, Kel Mitchell’s “Hope” Journal from World Vision’s 2022 Gift Catalog is an impactful gift that will not only benefit the recipient but others around the world.

If he's a writer, a doodler or just someone who could use somewhere to put his thoughts down, this leather-bound journal would make a beautiful gift.

Proceeds from the journal’s sales support critical resources for families in need around the world via World Vision. Artisans in India receive fair-trade wages to create this journal and are then able to lift themselves out of poverty.

The journal is unlined, 4″ x 6″ and contains 140 pages that are made of recycled cotton.

Allow 7–10 business days for delivery.