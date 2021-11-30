Here's How to Watch the 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting

The countdown is on for the annual lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

After making the 145-mile trip to Manhattan from Maryland via flatbed truck earlier this month, this year's 79-foot tall, nearly 12-ton and eight decades-old Norway Spruce has been decorated with more than 50,000 LED lights and topped with a Swarovski crystal star --- and they're all ready to be lit up for the first time on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The illumination is the main star of NBC's "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" live special with a number of star-studded performances from Carrie Underwood, Mickey Guyton, Harry Connick Jr., Brad Paisley, Alessia Cara, Norah Jones, Rob Thomas and, as always, The Radio City Rockettes.

"TODAY" anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Al Roker will host the prime-time festivities starting at 8 p.m. ET on your local NBC station and streaming on Peacock.

This year's 79-foot tall and nearly eight decades-old Norway Spruce was donated by the Price family in Elkton, Maryland. NBC New York's Jen Maxfield reports.