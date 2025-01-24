A full list of February holidays to add to your 2025 calendar

Valentine's Day and Presidents Day may be February's marquee holidays, but that doesn't mean they're the only ones this month. In fact, February is chock full of holidays and observances worth celebrating.
You may be surprised to learn that along with those standouts, there are a host of other February observances and notable happenings including Groundhog Day, National Freedom Day, Washington and Lincoln's birthdays, the Super Bowl and Black History Month among many others.
In fact, you'll find dozens of February holidays and observances, both big and small, throughout the entire month. Even though it's the shortest month of the whole year, there's still plenty to celebrate each and every one of its 28 days.
Beyond the ones you're likely familiar with, there are other notable observances like National Send a Card to a Friend Day, Thank a Mail Carrier Day and National Ice Cream For Breakfast Day, which you certainly don't want to miss.
Along with daily observances, you also find weekly commemorations and monthly recognitions like American Heart Month, National Cancer Prevention Month and National Chocolate Month, along with many other dates to jot down on your calendar.
With this full list of February national holidays, you'll be in the know all month long. So, grab your planner and a pen, because here's everything you need to know for February 2025.
Daily holidays and observances in February 2025
February 1
- Change Your Password Day
- Decorating With Candy Day
- First Day of Black History Month
- Ice Cream For Breakfast Day
- International Pisco Sour Day
- National Baked Alaska Day
- National Dark Chocolate Day
- National Get Up Day
- National Freedom Day
- National Serpent Day
- Robinson Crusoe Day
- Spunky Old Broads Day
- Take Your Child To The Library Day
- World Hijab Day
February 2
- 2FA Day
- Ayn Rand Day
- Candlemas Day
- Crepe Day
- Groundhog Day
- Marmot Day
- National Brown Dog Day
- National Catchers Day
- National Crepe Day
- National Hedgehog Day
- National River Day
- National Sled Dog Day
- National Tater Tot Day
- Record of a Sneeze Day
- Rheumatoid Arthritis Awareness Day
- Scout Sunday
- Self-Renewal Day
- World Play Your Ukulele Day
- World Wetlands Day
February 3
- American Painters Day
- Doggy Date Night
- Elmo's Birthday
- Feed the Birds Day
- National Carrot Cake Day
- National Cordova Ice Worm Day
- National Golden Retriever Day
- National Missing Persons Day
- National Patient Recognition Day
- National Sickie Day
- National Wedding Ring Day
- National Women Physicians Day
- Take a Cruise Day
- The Day the Music Died
February 4
- African American Coaches Day
- Create a Vacuum Day
- Facebook's Birthday
- International Day of Human Fraternity
- Liberace Day
- Medjool Date Day
- National Hemp Day
- National Homemade Soup Day
- National Stuffed Mushroom Day
- National Thank A Mail Carrier Day
- National Sweater Day
- National Wicker Day
- Quacker Day
- Rosa Parks Day (celebrated in California and Missouri)
- Torture Abolition Day
- Transit Equity Day
- USO Day
- World Cancer Day
February 5
- Global School Play Day
- National Chocolate Fondue Day
- National Girls and Women in Sports Day
- National Signing Day
- World Read Aloud Day
- National Weatherperson's Day
- Runeberg Day
- Western Monarch Day
- World Nutella Day
February 6
- National Chopsticks Day
- National Lame Duck Day
- National Frozen Yogurt Day
- National Optimist Day
- National Valentine Shopping Reminder Day
- Pay a Compliment Day
- Reclaim Social Day
- Sámi National Day
- Time to Talk Day
February 7
- Bubble Gum Day
- e-Day
- National Ballet Day
- National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day
- National Fettuccine Alfredo Day
- Give Kids a Smile Day
- National Periodic Table Day
- National Send a Card to a Friend Day
- National Wear Red Day
- National Women's Heart Day
- Number Day
- Rose Day
- Wave All Your Fingers At Your Neighbors Day
February 8
- Global Movie Day
- International Snowmobile Ride Day
- Laugh and Get Rich Day
- National Boy Scout Day
- National Kite Flying Day
- National Molasses Bar Day
- Opera Day
- Propose Day
February 9
- Autism Sunday
- Chocolate Day
- Frevo Day
- National Bagel and Lox Day
- National Cut the Cord Day
- National Develop Alternative Vices Day
- National Homegating Day
- National Pizza Day
- National Toothache Day
- Read in the Bathtub Day
- Super Bowl Sunday
- Super Chicken Wing Day
- World Marriage Day
February 10
- All the News That's Fit to Print Day
- International Cribbage Day
- International Epilepsy Day
- National Clean Out Your Computer Day
- National Cream Cheese Brownie Day
- National Flannel Day
- National Home Warranty Day
- National Umbrella Day
- Oatmeal Monday
- Plimsoll Day
- Sick of Food Waste Day
- Teddy Day
- Valentismas
- World Pulses Day
February 11
- Be Electrific Day
- Don't Cry Over Spilled Milk Day
- Extraterrestrial Culture Day
- Grandmother Achievement Day
- International Day of Women and Girls in Science
- National Emergency Number Day
- National Get Out Your Guitar Day
- National Inventors' Day
- National Latte Day
- National Make a Friend Day
- Peppermint Patty Day
- National Shut-In Visitation Day
- Pro Sports Wives Day
- Promise Day
- Safer Internet Day
- Satisfied Staying Single Day
- White Shirt Day
February 12
- Abraham Lincoln’s Birthday
- Darwin Day
- Hug Day
- NAACP Day
- National Freedom to Marry Day
- National Lost Penny Day
- National Plum Pudding Day
- Red Hand Day
- Safety Pup Day
February 13
- Black Love Day
- Desperation Day
- Digital Learning Day
- Dream Your Sweet Day
- Employee Legal Awareness Day
- Galentine's Day
- Get a Different Name Day
- Giving Hearts Day
- Kiss Day
- International Natural Day
- National Break Up With Your Carrier Day
- National Cheddar Day
- National Crab Rangoon Day
- National Internet Friends Day
- National Tortellini Day
- National Wingman Day
- Self-Love Day
- World Radio Day
February 14
- Frederick Douglass Day
- Gold Heart Day
- Have a Heart Day
- International Book Giving Day
- International Winter Bike to Work Day
- League of Women Voters Day
- Library Lovers' Day
- Madly In Love With Me Day
- National Black Literacy Day
- National Call In Single Day
- National Cream-Filled Chocolate Day
- National Ferris Wheel Day
- National Organ Donor Day
- Pet Theft Awareness Day
- Quirkyalone Day
- Read to Your Child Day
- Valentine's Day
- World Sound Healing Day
February 15
- Annoy Squidward Day
- International Childhood Cancer Day
- Love Reset Day
- National Black Girl Magic Day
- National Gumdrop Day
- National I Want Butterscotch Day
- Remember the Maine Day
- Singles Awareness Day
- Susan B. Anthony Day
- World Hippo Day
February 16
- Do a Grouch a Favor Day
- Elizabeth Peratrovich Day
- Innovation Day
- National Almond Day
- World Whale Day
February 17
- Analog to Digital TV Day
- Daisy Gatson Bates Day
- Global Tourism Resilience Day
- My Way Day
- National Cabbage Day
- National Cafe au Lait Day
- National PTA Founders' Day
- National Public Science Day
- National Tennis Pro Day
- Presidents Day
- Who Shall I Be Day?
- World Human Spirit Day
February 18
- Cow Milked While Flying in an Airplane Day
- National Battery Day
- National Crab-Stuffed Flounder Day
- National Drink Wine Day
- Pluto Day
- Thumb Appreciation Day
- Travel Africa Day
February 19
- Iwo Jima Day
- National Airboat Day
- National Arabian Horse Day
- National Chocolate Mint Day
- National Hickey Day
- National Lash Day
- National Vet Girls ROCK Day
- National Whippet Day
- Prevent Plagiarism Day
- Tug of War Day
- U.S. Coast Guard Reserve Birthday
February 20
- Clean Out Your Bookcase Day
- Great American Spit Out
- Hoodie Hoo Day
- International Pipe Smoking Day
- National Cherry Pie Day
- National Comfy Day
- National Handcuff Day
- National Leadership Day
- National Love Your Pet Day
- National Muffin Day
- National Student Volunteer Day
- National Whistleblower Reward Day
- No Politics Day
- Women in Blue Jeans Day
- World Anthropology Day
- World Cholangiocarcinoma Day
- World Day of Social Justice
February 21
- Card Reading Day
- Language Day
- National Caregivers Day
- National Grain Free Day
- National Sticky Bun Day
February 22
- Be Humble Day
- Founders Day Scouts
- International Sword Swallowers Day
- National Cook a Sweet Potato Day
- National Heart Valve Disease Awareness Day
- National Margarita Day
- National Walk Your Dog Day
- Open That Bottle Night
- Play More Cards Day
- Recreational Sports and Fitness Day
- Single Tasking Day
- Supermarket Employee Day
- World Thinking Day
February 23
- Curling Is Cool Day
- Diesel Engine Day
- National Banana Bread Day
- National Dog Biscuit Day
- National Hospitality Workers Appreciation Day
- National Play Tennis Day
- National Rationalization Day
- National Tile Day
- National Tootsie Roll Day
- Pinocchio Day
- World Peace and Understanding Day
February 24
- International “I Hate Coriander” Day
- National Tortilla Chip Day
- National Trading Card Day
- Twin Peaks Day
- World Bartender Day
February 25
- Let's All Eat Right Day
- National Chocolate-Covered Nut Day
- National Clam Chowder Day
- Quiet Day
- World Spay Day
February 26
- For Pete's Sake Day
- Inconvenience Yourself Day
- International Tongue Twister Contest Day
- Letter to an Elder Day
- Levi Strauss Day
- Carpe Diem Day
- National Pink Shirt Day
- National Pistachio Day
- National Set a Good Example Day
- Tell A Fairy Tale Day
- Thermos Bottle Day
February 27
- Anosmia Awareness Day
- Fat Thursday
- International Polar Bear Day
- National Chili Day
- National Kahlua Day
- National Pokemon Day
- National Protein Day
- National Strawberry Day
- National Toast Day
- No Brainer Day
- Paczki Day
- Retro Day
- The Big Breakfast Day
- World NGO Day
February 28
- Floral Design Day
- Inconvenience Yourself Day
- National Chocolate Soufflé Day
- National Essay Day
- National Pancake Day
- National Science Day
- National Tooth Fairy Day
- Rare Disease Day
- Skip the Straw Day
- US Snowshoe Day
Weekly observances in February 2025
- Boy Scout Anniversary Week ( Feb. 2 to Feb. 8)
- Burn Awareness Week (Feb. 2 to Feb. 8)
- International Networking Week (Feb. 3 to Feb. 9)
- La Poutine Week
- National Green Week (Feb. 3 to April 30)
- National School Counseling Week (Feb. 3 to Feb. 7)
- National Secondhand Wardrobe Week (Feb. 2 to Feb. 10)
- National Patient Recognition Week
- National Storytelling Week
- Pay Your Bills Week (Feb. 2 to Feb. 8)
- Pride In Foodservice Week (Feb. 3 to Feb. 7)
- Solo Diners Eat Out Week
- Tinnitus Awareness Week (Feb. 3 to Feb. 9)
- U.S. Snow Sculpting Week (Feb. 5 to Feb. 9)
- Women's Heart Week
- World Interfaith Harmony Week
- American Association for the Advancement of Science Week (Feb. 9 to Feb. 12)
- Chastity Week (Feb. 9 to Feb. 15)
- Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week
- Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Awareness Week (Feb. 13 to the Feb. 19)
- Freelance Writers Appreciation Week (Feb. 9 to Feb. 15)
- Have a Heart for Chained Dogs Week
- Heart Failure Awareness Week (Feb. 9 to Feb. 15)
- Homes For Birds Week (Feb. 10 to Feb. 16)
- International Flirting Week (Feb. 9 to Feb. 15)
- International Week of Black Women in the Arts (Feb. 7 to Feb. 15)
- Love a Mensch Week
- National Cardiac Rehabilitation Week (Feb. 9 to Feb. 15)
- National Hero Week (Feb. 9 to Feb. 15)
- National Jell-O Week (Feb. 9 to Feb. 15)
- National Kraut and Frankfurter Week (Feb. 9 to Feb. 15)
- National Marriage Week
- National Salute to Veteran Patients Week (Feb. 9 to Feb. 15)
- Pickle Time Week (Feb. 9 to Feb. 15)
- Random Acts of Kindness Week (Feb. 9 to Feb. 15)
- Student Volunteering Week (Feb. 10 to Feb. 16)
- Veterinary Assistant Appreciation Week (Feb. 12 to Feb. 16)
- Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia Care Staff Education Week (Feb. 14 to Feb. 21)
- Bird Health Awareness Week (Feb. 16 to Feb. 22)
- Brotherhood/Sisterhood Week (Feb. 16 to Feb. 21)
- Cancer Prevention Action Week (Feb. 17 to Feb. 23)
- Future Farmers of America Week (Feb. 15 to Feb. 22)
- Girl scout Cookie Weekend (Feb. 14 to Feb. 16)
- Hockey Week Across America (Feb. 17 to Feb. 23)
- Love Teaching Week (Feb. 14 to Feb. 21)
- National Engineers Week (Feb. 16 to Feb. 22)
- National Entrepreneurship Week (Feb. 15 to Feb. 22)
- National Justice For Animals Week (Feb. 16 to Feb. 22)
- National Pancake Week (Feb. 17 to Feb. 23)
- Real Bread Week (Feb. 15 to Feb. 23)
- Through with the Chew (Feb. 16 to Feb. 22)
- Eating Disorders Awareness Week (Feb. 24 to March 2)
- Museums Advocacy Days (Feb. 24 and Feb. 25)
- National Invasive Species Awareness Week (Feb. 24 to Feb. 28)
- Peace Corps Week (Feb. 23 to March 1)
Monthly observances in February 2025
- Adopt a Rescued Rabbit Month
- American Heart Month
- Bake for Family Fun Month
- Berry Fresh Month
- Black History Month
- Canned Food Month
- Celebration of Chocolate Month
- Dog Training Education Month
- Ethnic Equality Month
- Financial Aid Awareness Month
- Human Relations Month
- International Boost Self-esteem Month
- International Month of Black Women in the Arts
- Low Vision Awareness Month
- National Bird Feeding Month
- National Cancer Prevention Month
- National Care About Your Indoor Air Month
- National Cat Health Month
- National Cherry Month
- National Children’s Dental Health Month
- National Embroidery Month
- National Goat Yoga Month
- National Haiku Writing Month
- National Hot Breakfast Month
- National Library Lovers Month
- National Macadamia Nut Month
- National Mend a Broken Heart Month
- National Self-Check Month
- National Senior Independence Month
- National Snack Food Month
- National Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month
- National Wedding Month
- National Women Inventors Month
- National Pet Dental Health Month
- Raynaud's Awareness Month
- Spay/Neuter Awareness Month
- Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month
- Vegan Cuisine Month
