FedEx Encourages Early Holiday Shipping

Even before Halloween, retailers and shipping companies across the country are urging consumers to do their holiday online shopping and shipping sooner rather than later.

“It has been a challenging 20 months for sure as we’ve navigated the pandemic and what we’re seeing now is just further increases in online shipping and shopping as people become more comfortable with that,” said Jenny Robertson, FedEx senior vice president of integrated marketing and communications. “That increase in volume coupled with labor shortages and supply chain issues around the world are setting us up for a season that will be like no other.”

According to Robertson, FedEx is working on plans to ensure packages arrive on time after learning valuable lessons from the delays and challenges of 2020.

Here's a list of deadlines for packages and Christmas cards to arrive by December 25.

“First of all, we’re hiring. We’re hiring 90,000 people across our network to help deliver during the holidays,” Robertson said. “We’re also expanding some of our facilities – our capacity we have. We’re adding additional sorters and we’re also delivering 7 days a week.”

“If you’re not going to ship and shop now, you need to have everything in the system by Dec. 15 to guarantee it for Christmas delivery,” Robertson added.