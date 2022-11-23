Black Friday is nearly here! Here are the deals being offered by major retailers to help you save on your holiday shopping.

Plus, everything you need to know about what stores will be open on Black Friday and whether it's worth shopping in-person on Friday or from your couch on Cyber Monday.

Walmart launched its Deals for Days event on Monday, Nov. 7 and will drop its final round of deals on Cyber Monday (which falls on Nov. 28).

Walmart+ members will get the opportunity to shop first, beginning at 12 p.m. ET, while everyone else will get access at 7 p.m. ET.

Amazon will launch deals on millions of items at a variety of price points during its 48-hour Black Friday event starting on Thursday, Nov. 24.

In a press release, Amazon said customers should check back often for surprise deals that will drop every 30 minutes during select periods throughout the two-day event.

In addition to steep discounts on brands like YETI, Savage X Fenty with Rihanna, Sweaty Betty, Moroccanoil , Pokémon, Samsung, HP, Hasbro, adidas, Calvin Klein and Bose, Amazon has a few additional savings offers for Prime members.

Gift cards from top brands such as Nordstrom and Uber will be available to purchase for a 20% instant savings or up to $15 Amazon promotional credit.

Prime members can get 50% off purchases, saving up to $20 that can be spent over one or multiple transactions, when paying with Chase Ultimate Rewards Nov. 24 -Dec. 31. Visit amazon.com/chaseoffer to check eligibility and activate the offer.

Prime members can get a free one-year trial membership at Grubhub. From Nov. 25-28, get $10 off a Grubhub order over $25 using the code GiveMe10. The deal can only be used once and is only open to Prime members signed up for the trial.

Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, Prime members save 25% when they spend $50 on select everyday essentials from Amazon brands’ Stock Up & Save program.

Lastly, set up deal alerts for any items that you have your eye on for possible savings. Create a deal alert in the Amazon app between now and the event to get push alerts on any available deals.

Target is currently running Weeklong Black Friday Deals and its Deal of the Day Program. Both weekly and daily deals are available to shop now for up to 50% off or more on toys and games, electronics, kitchen appliances, and more.

This week's week of deals will run through Thanksgiving weekend.

New daily deals are available now through Dec. 24, and last for one day only while supplies last, according to a press release.

To maximize your savings, pay attention to the prices on items you've already purchased. Target has a Holiday Price Match Guarantee, which runs until Dec. 24 and allows you to shop early and still receive savings if the Target price is lowered later in the season.

Other seasonal deals include 5% off with Target RedCard and special offers through the Target Circle loyalty program.

Best Buy released their Black Friday Deals on Nov. 20 so you can start your shopping right now!

Save up to 50% on select Google home smart products, up to $500 off select MacBook models, up to $400 on select Windows laptops, $700 off a LG 65-inch 83 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K Smart TV and thousands of other offers.

After a month of pre-Black Friday sales, Lowe's official Black Friday sale will start on Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving Day). While the home improvement store will be closed on the holiday itself, you can shop deals online and then shop in-store on Nov. 25 (Black Friday) starting at 6 a.m.

Everything from tools and appliances to smart home gadgets and holiday decor will be on sale. Most notably, up to $750 off major appliances.

Throughout the month, you can also find exclusive one-day-only Cyber Steals to shop online.

Home Depot is offering Black Friday deals every day in November with savings through Nov. 30. From free delivery on all online holiday decor, up to 30% off select appliances, plus up to $750 instant savings when you buy two or more select major appliances of $498 or more. Free delivery on appliance purchases of $396 or more.

Michael's Black Friday deals will be available to shoppers online starting from 4 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 through Nov. 27 with up to 70% off sitewide, 60% off ornaments, and 80% off all custom frame collections.

Macy's Black Friday deals started on Nov. 20 and will continue through Nov. 26 online at macys.com, in-stores and on the Macy’s app.

For Cyber Monday, Macy's will offer an exclusive, limited collection for their Cyber Monday event running Nov. 27 - 28.

Some of the deals shoppers can expect to see include 75% off fine jewelry, 50% off designer handbags, 30% off Sunglasses Hut, 60-65% off Women’s coats, 40-50% off Women’s boots & shoes, Designer suits starting at $199.99, 60% off toys and kids’ apparel and up to 50% off beauty.

At midnight on Nov. 23, Wayfair's Black Friday event will launch for all customers and will continue through Nov. 26.

Doorbuster deals will include a TV stand with electric fireplace at up to 70% off, a 5 x 7 stain-resistant area rug at up to 80% off, $295 off a Cuisinart AirFryer Toaster Oven, $220 off a Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum and other great deals.

For Cyber Monday, customers can look forward to deals on things like the KitchenAid Artisan 5 Qt. Stand Mixer, DeLonghi Coffee and Espresso Brewer, Bissell PowerClean Wet/Dry Vacuum and more.

Cyber Monday deals will run from Nov. 27 - 28.

AAA is projecting that 54.6 million people will travel 50 or more miles from home this holiday, the third busiest Thanksgiving weekend since the auto group began tracking in 2000.

Welcome Rewards members will earn double points from Thursday, Nov. 17 to Sunday, Nov. 27, and Welcome Rewards+ members will receive 30 percent off on Black Friday (Nov. 25), Cyber Monday (Nov. 28) and Tuesday (Nov. 29).

For possible additional savings, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will match direct competitors' prices, including those from major online retailers, with either a price match or a coupon.

From now through Nov. 27, Bed Bath & Beyond will have over 100 offers including up to $284.99 off Shark vacuums, $80 off select NINJA items, $70 off a PowerXL Votrtex 5qt Air Fryer, 50% off select UGG bedding, up to 60% off holiday decor and $2 for your choice of pillow or bath towel that are regularly priced at $4-$5.

Cyber Week at Bed Bath & Beyond will take place Nov. 28 through Dec. 1 and shoppers who spend $300 will get $100 in rewards.

BuyBuyBaby's Black Friday deals are happening now through Nov. 27 with 50% off Nike outerwear, sets, & accessories, 30% off select Graco car seats, 25% off Elvie breast pumps, 20% off select UPPAbaby strollers and more.

Cyber Week at Buy Buy Baby will run Nov. 28 through Dec. 5.

Shoppers will find sales every day from now until Christmas Day with opportunities to earn Kohl's cash.

"All customers can take an extra 20% off their purchase and earn $10 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent," the retailer announced in a release.

JC Penney wants to bring back the excitement of shopping on Black Friday. On Nov. 25, stores will open at 5 a.m. and for super shoppers who are first in line, JCPenney will also give out special in-store coupons at the door that can be combined with the Black Friday sales prices.

Black Friday Streaming Deals 2002

Peacock Premium Subscription: Now through Nov. 28, Peacock is offering a year-long Peacock Premium subscription for just 0.99 cents per month or $12 for new subscribers. To redeem the offer, head to PeacockTV.com, create an account and then use the promo code SAVEBIG at checkout.

Peacock is owned by our parent company NBCUniversal. Hulu's Ad-Supported Plan: Get 75% off the regular monthly price and pay just $1.99 per month for 12 months. You can cancel at any time but to take advantage of the offer, sign up by Nov. 28.

Giving Tuesday takes place the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving and is a day to give back to the community following the consumerism of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. NBCLX's Clark Fouraker explains how you can get involved.

Black Friday popularly signifies the conclusion of Thanksgiving and the beginning of the Christmas season in the U.S., with discount sales at retailers nationwide.

Black Friday will take place on Friday, Nov. 25 this year. Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Black Friday every year. This year, Cyber Monday lands on Nov. 28, 2022.

Get familiar with prices in the days leading up to Black Friday. ShopSavvy and other shopping tools, like PayPal and Honey, can also alert you to price drops for specific items and compare prices across retailers so you can find the best deals.

Sometimes getting the gift on your list is more important than getting the deepest discount. If you really want something, it may be better to just go ahead and get it since things can sell out.