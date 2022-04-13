Restaurants across North Texas are making it possible for families to celebrate Easter and Passover with brunches, lunches, and dinners for dine-in or to-go.

EASTER, PASSOVER MEAL DEALS IN DALLAS-FORT WORTH

Al Biernat's

Easter brunch at this Dallas steakhouse includes strawberry-topped pancakes, crab cakes, French toast, and more. Vegan options include portabella enchiladas and Thai stir fry. The meal will be served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling the restaurant's Oak Lawn location at 214-209-2201 or the North Dallas location at 972-239-3400.

Anise

A Mediterranean-inspired Easter brunch featuring Nicholas Feuillatte Champagne bottles at half price will be offered at this Dallas restaurant starting at 10 a.m. The menu will feature a wide selection of options including house-made babka french toast with lemon ricotta, smoked salmon with sauce gribiche and creme fraiche, shakshuka poached eggs with red zhug, and crostinis of braised lamb leg with salsa verde. Reservations can be made through Resy.

Asador

The brunch event at Asador will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Entertainment will include photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny and face painting. The menu features items like an omelet station, a French toast and crepe station, a seafood bar, and a pasta station. There will also be a bloody Mary and mimosa bar. Adults can eat for $85 plus tax and gratuity, and children under the age of 12 can eat for $36 plus tax and gratuity. There will be a two-hour maximum dining time limit.

Bacchus Kitchen + Bar

Easter brunch will be held in Hotel Vin's Bordeaux Ballroom in Grapevine. Chef Juan Pablo Silva's will serve a buffet menu featuring a flambee crepe station, an oyster bar, and more. Adults can eat for $90 plus tax and tip, and children under the age of 12 can eat for $45 plus tax and tip. A brunch reservation at Hotel Vin also includes a free ticket for entry to a children's Easter egg hunt and photo op with the Easter Bunny! The Easter egg hunts will take place at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Reservations can be made online at OpenTable.com.

Blue Mesa Grill

Blue Mesa Grill is hosting an Easter brunch at locations in Fort Worth, Addison, and Plano from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 17. The brunch will include an all-you-can-eat buffet for $30 per person. Kids ages 6 through 11 eat for $11, and kids age 5 and younger eat for free. Reservations, which can be made by calling 817.332.6372, are strongly encouraged.

Blue Mesa is also offering a ham dinner to-go that serves six people. The to-go meal can be picked up on April 15 and 16 and can be ordered online.

Blue Mesa Grill

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill is offering special meal deals on dishes like Caprese dip, shrimp skewers, salmon Caprese with gnocchi, and carrot lava cake. The holiday specials can be ordered online.

Bonnell's Fine Texas Cuisine

Bonnell's is offering an Easter dinner to-go menu featuring items like smoked prime rib, beef tenderloin, roasted turkey breast, and a rack of lamb. Orders can be placed online by noon on Friday, April 15. The meal can be picked up on Saturday between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Cantina Laredo

At Cantina Laredo's Addison and Frisco locations, guests can enjoy items like crab cake Benedict, chilaquiles, and chorizo con huevos at the restaurant’s Easter brunch on April 17. The meal will include a complimentary mimosa or Bloody Mary.

Capital Grille

Capital Grille is serving an Easter brunch at locations in North Texas. The meal, which will take place between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., will include mimosas, a lobster frittata, a bone-in dry-aged NY Strip, a filet mignon, and more. A la carte dinner options will also be available all day.

Carrabba's Italian Grill

This Italian restaurant is offering seasonal specials that include lamb chops, a filet, and Champagne pasta with shrimp, and a berries and butter cake will be available for dessert. Plus, a special cocktail, the Tramonto in Tuscany, is also available with the meal. The meal is available for dine-in or takeout.

Central Market

The grocery store with locations in Dallas, Fort Worth, Southlake, and Plano has two to-go options for Easter brunch. One meal option includes quiche, salad, croissants, and a challah French toast casserole that feeds four to six people or $79. The second meal option includes a hickory ham, potatoes, green beans, and salad, and it feeds six to eight for $129.99. Orders should be placed online by April 14.

Chef Point

Chef Point is offering an Easter brunch menu at the Watauga and Colleyville locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The meal will include fried green tomatoes, scallops and grits, chicken and waffles, stuffed chicken, duck, Mahi Mahi with saffron risotto, shrimp pasta, chocolate mousse, bread pudding, and more. Reservations can be made online.

Classic at Roanoke

This restaurant in downtown Roanoke is serving a special three-course Easter lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 17. Meal options include beef tenderloin, salmon, chicken breast with lemon caper salsa, and vegetarian pasta. Plus, Texas sheet cake with vanilla ice cream, blueberry buttermilk pie, and mango sorbet are available for dessert. Lunch is $50 per person for adults and $30 for children, not including tax and gratuity.

Commons Club at Virgin Hotels Dallas

This restaurant inside the Virgin Hotel Dallas is serving an Easter brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 16. The meal will include options like brunch boards, carving stations, displays of seafood, charcuterie, and more. The meal will cost $75 per person. A limited a la carte menu will also be available. Reservations can be made online.

Cotton Patch Café

This restaurant with locations across North Texas is offering several Easter meals for customers to pick up. Guests can choose between the "Ultimate Holiday Spread" for $130; the "Classic Holiday Spread" for $90; the "Festive Fixins Feast" for $35, or the "Holiday Trimmings and Trappings" a la carte option. The restaurant will also be open for dine-in on April 17.

Crescent Club

The restaurant inside the Crescent Hotel is serving an Easter brunch on Sunday, April 17. Menu options will include Belgian waffles, an omelet station, a cold buffet with a variety of salad options, a hot buffet, crab and lobster bisque, a seafood station, a carving station, and a dessert station. Reservations can be made online.

Dakota's Steakhouse

This Dallas steakhouse is serving Easter brunch on April 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The brunch will include items like pastries, smoked salmon tarts, deviled eggs, lox and bagels, crab cake Benedict, a French-style omelet, steak and eggs, blueberry pancakes, and a prime beef burger. The meal will cost is $48 per person. Reservations can be made online.

Davio's

This Italian steakhouse in The Colony will serve an Easter brunch on April 17 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Menu items will include Philly cheesesteak spring rolls, an egg frittata, and filet mignon and poached eggs, lobster rolls, and a pizza with bacon & egg. The Easter dinner menu, which will include steaks, seafood, tagliatelle Bolognese, and acorn squash with farro, will be served from 1:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Reservations can be made online.

DeGolyer Restaurant at Dallas Arboretum

At this restaurant inside the Dallas Arboretum, an Easter brunch buffet be available on April 16 and 17. Menu items include scrambled eggs, bacon and sausage, beef sirloin, and smoked salmon. Seatings will take place at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., and tickets will cost $69 for adults and $45 for children ages two through 12. The meal will be free for children under two years old. Reservations can be made online.

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

This steakhouse in downtown Dallas is offering a three-course Easter menu on April 17. The meal includes options like a spring salad, a filet, salmon paired with a crab cake, strawberry cheesecake, and more. The meal will cost $95 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Brunch a la carte options, which will be served all day, will include bread pudding French toast, bacon Benedict, egg white frittata, and New York strip and eggs. The restaurant will open at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Reservations can be made online.

DIVE Coastal Cuisine

This restaurant in Snider Plaza in Dallas will serve an Easter to-go menu to be picked up on April 16. The menu will include cheese boards, crab and salmon boards, a whole salmon, a beef tenderloin, and sides. Call 214-891-1700 to place an order.

Eataly

This Italian eatery is offering a slow-cooked leg of lamb, salumi and formaggi platters, side dishes, freshly baked breads, an Easter tart with ricotta and orange, and more. Email eda.guestrelations@eataly.com by April 13 to place an order.

The shop’s third-floor restaurant, Terra, is offering an Easter brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Menu items include Otto bread, eggs in purgatory, sausage, bacon, fingerling potatoes, and more. The brunch costs $30. Guests can also pick their sparkling wines and fruit juices to create their custom mimosa, bellini, or rossini. Reservations can be made online.

Eataly Dallas

Eatzi's Market and Bakery

This market with locations in Dallas, Fort Worth, Grapevine and Plano is offering to-go menus for both Easter and Passover. Starting on April 8, guests can choose from an Easter menu with grilled lamb porterhouse chops, pineapple-glazed ham, and hot cross buns. Passover items, including braised beef brisket, matzoh ball soup, potato kugel, apple squares, and flourless chocolate cake, will be available from April 14 to 23. Orders for both Easter and Passover meals can be placed online.

Passover is a Jewish holiday commemorating the exodus of the Jews from slavery in Egypt. This year, Passover begins Saturday March 27 and will end Sunday April 4.

Eddie V's

The seafood restaurant is offering a three-course prix fixe brunch menu from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in addition to its usual selection. The menu will feature warm cinnamon rolls, steak and eggs, lobster quiche Florentine, roasted avocado with jumbo lump crab, and more. The meal will cost is $49 for adults and $15 for children, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations can be made online.

Eddie V's

El Bolero

This restaurant in the Dallas Design District is offering an Easter morning brunch on April 17. The menu will feature items like crab cakes, huevos rancheros, grilled swordfish, braised short ribs, fried Mexican vanilla ice cream, and more. Reservations can be made online or by calling 214-741-1986.

Fearing's Restaurant

The Dallas restaurant inside the Ritz-Carlton is hosting a three-course Golden Easter Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. The meal will include linguini cacio e pepe, mesquite-grilled lamb chops, a coconut caramel ganache tart, and more. The Easter brunch will cost is $135 for adults and $45 for children. Guests can also crack a Golden Egg to receive complimentary services at the hotel and spa. Reservations can be made online.

Fogo de Chão

The Brazilian steakhouse is hosting an Easter brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. as well as an Easter dinner from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Reservations can be made online. Customers can also pick up an "Easter To-Go Package" that is available for pickup and/or delivery on April 16 and 17.

Grace

This fine-dining restaurant in Downtown Fort Worth will be open for Easter brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The eatery will serve items like petit filet eggs Benedict, pork carnitas with cheese grits, and quiche Lorraine. The normal Grace menu will also be available. Reservations can be made online or by calling 727-317-4770.

Harper's

The Dallas restaurant is offering an Easter brunch menu on Sunday that includes lobster Benedict, Japanese pancakes, French toast, a smoked salmon spread, and a variety of cocktails. Reservations can be made online.

Hawthorn

Hawthorn is offering specialty brunch items on Easter Sunday. The special menu will feature items like chilaquiles, biscuits and gravy, cheese blintzes, French toast, avocado toast, and more. Reservations can be made online.

Haywire

Haywire is hosting an Easter buffet on Sunday, April 17. The meal will include a seafood bar, carving station, taco bar, and other selections like chicken fried steak and blackened Texas Gulf snapper. The meal will cost is $49.95 for adults, $19.95 for ages five to 12, and free for ages four and under. Reservations can be made online.

The Henry

This Dallas eatery is offering an Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Brunch will feature giant cinnamon rolls, crab cakes, avocado toast, caramel-apple French toast, a breakfast burrito or bowl, egg white turkey omelet, smoked salmon bagel, turkey French dip, pasta Bolognese, and more. Reservations can be made online or by calling 214-677-.9560.

Il Modo

This Italian restaurant located inside the Kimpton Harper hotel in Downtown Fort Worth will serve a three-course brunch from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in addition to the regular menu. Guests can enjoy a wild berry smoothie or mimosa as well as items like a salmon frittata, a malted waffle topped with Nutella whipped cream, and more. The meal is $26, and a mimosa flight can be added for $16. Children will also leave the event with a special Easter surprise. Reservations can be made online.

Il Modo

Jellico's at Westin Southlake

The contemporary restaurant inside the Westin Southlake will host an Easter buffet on Sunday, April 17 that will cost $60 per person. Menu items will include yogurt parfaits, lemon poppy seed pancakes, frittatas, ham, and salmon. Reservations can be made by calling 817-873-1900.

Kona Grill

Kona Grill is hosting an Easter brunch and dinner that is available for both dine-in and take-out on April 16 and 17. Dinner items will include lobster potstickers appetizer, a honey glazed ham, mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables with truffle oil, and more for $32. Brunch will feature ricotta cheese fritters, macadamia French toast, and eggs Benedict. Reservations and to-go orders can both be placed online.

LAW at Four Seasons Resort at Las Colinas

The restaurant inside the Four Seasons is offering an Easter brunch buffet that will include a seafood station, pasta bar, artisan cheeses, sushi, beef pastrami, and more. A doughnut wall will feature fresh doughnuts as well. The brunch meal will cost $125 for adults and $55 for children under 12. Reservations can be made via Open Table or by calling 972-717-2420.

Legacy Hall

This Plano food hall will feature an Easter jazz brunch on Sunday, April 17. Guests can enjoy a build-your-own mimosa and Bloody Mary bar and specialty dishes from more than 20 restaurants. Plus, a Peep mimosa is available for $7. RSVP online.

Live! by Loews

This Arlington hotel will offer an Easter brunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. The menu stations will include chilled seafood, braised lamb ossobuco, Southern fried chicken, and more. The meal will cost $75 for adults and $40 for children 12 and under. Plus, kids can stick around and enjoy an Easter egg hunt on the lawn at 3 pm. Reservations can be made online.

Lockhart Smokehouse

This barbecue restaurant with locations in Dallas and Plano will offer an Easter to-go feast with family-style portions of smoked ham or prime rib, green been casserole, mac and cheese, brisket-stuffed deviled eggs, and caramel-peach bread pudding. The deadline to order online is April 13, and orders can be picked up on April 15 or 16.

Mercat Bistro

This Dallas restaurant in the Harwood District is offering an Easter brunch with items like lobster Benedict, smoked salmon crepes, duck confit, an orange tart, and more. The regular menu will also be available. Reservations can be made online.

Meridian

The Brazilian restaurant in Dallas is hosting an Easter brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 17. The four-course meal includes a pastry and bread board, snack options like tapioca and cheese fritters, smoked salmon, caramelized onion and mushroom strata with asparagus, bucatini carbonara, wagyu, and more. The meal will cost $65 per person, not including tax and tip. A $25 kid’s menu is also available. Reservations can be made online.

Nuri Grill

This Korean barbecue and steakhouse is featuring a special four-course Easter menu that will include tuna tartare corn, fried eggs with bulgogi, ribeye tenderloin, hanger steak, marinated short ribs, and more. The meal will cost is $60 per person. Call 972-241-3900 or go online to make reservations.

Ocean Prime Dallas

This steak and seafood restaurant in Dallas is offering a special Easter brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. The brunch will include warm cinnamon bread, crab cake eggs Benedict, brioche French toast, a smoked salmon latke, Prime steak and eggs, salmon salad, and more. Reservations can be made online.

Omni Hotel

This hotel with locations in Dallas and Fort Worth is hosting a family-friendly Easter brunch event that will feature a buffet, petting zoo, egg hunt, egg decorating station, live music, and the Easter Bunny himself. The buffet will include items like stuffed lamb, chilled seafood, eggs to order, Rocky Rad bread pudding, and more. Brunch will cost $72 for adults and $40 for children ages six through 12, plus tax and service charge. Reservations can be made online.

Pakpao Thai

The Dallas Thai restaurant is offering special Easter menu items on Sunday, April 17. Items like Moo Yang Nom Kahn, Thai waffles, Kai Loongkei, breakfast eggs, crab omelet, and an Easter brunch punch will be available for purchase. Reservations can be made online or by calling 214-749-7002.

Perry's Steakhouse and Grill

This steakhouse with locations in Dallas, Frisco, and Grapevine is offering special Easter menu items from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The meal will include glazed ham for $45 or caramelized prime rib for $65, both of which will be served with whipped potatoes, green beans, and a choice of pear salad or carrot ginger soup. White chocolate cheesecake can also be added for $8. Reservations and to-go orders can be placed online.

Postino Wine Cafe

This Dallas wine bar is hosting the "Old Skool Hippity-Hop Brunch" from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Easter Sunday. The brunch will feature 90s music and $7 cocktail deals. There will be a live DJ spinning hip-hop tunes on the patio as well as $6 glasses of wine and pitchers of beer until 5 p.m.

The Ranch at Las Colinas

This Las Colinas restaurant is hosting an Easter brunch buffet on April 17. The meal will involve a seafood bar, carving station, taco bar, and more. The buffet will cost $49.95 for adults, $19.95 for ages five to 12, and free for ages four and under. Reservations can be made online.

Rise + Thyme

This Dallas eatery is offering Easter picnic baskets that feed four people for $100. The baskets will include deviled eggs, avocado toast, mixed greens, lamb and harissa wrap, kale and mushroom quiche, assorted cookies, Funfetti cake, and more. Orders must be placed by April 13 by calling 972-268-7605. Orders for other menu items can be placed online.

Rise + Thyme

Romano's Macaroni Grill

This Italian restaurant is offering Easter specials including a Gorgonzola Steak with spinach and mashed potatoes for $30; and 8-oz as well as an Atlantic salmon in a citrus lemon butter sauce for $26. The specials will be available for dine-in or take-out from April 15 to 18. Orders and reservations can be placed online.

Ruth's Chris Steak House

The steakhouse with locations in North Dallas and Fort Worth will offer an Easter feast to-go that feeds four people and will cost $195. The meal comes with beef tenderloin, a starter, two sides, and four chocolate sin cakes. Meals can be picked up on April 16 and 17 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Orders should be placed at least 48 hours in advance. The restaurant also expanded its hours for Easter Sunday dining from 11 a.m. to 8:30 pm. Reservations can be made online.

Saint Ann Restaurant and Bar

This restaurant in the Dallas Harwood District is offering a three-course prix fixe brunch on April 17 that will cost $60 per person. The menu will feature Wanda’s Doughnuts, a carrot cake French toast, a Caprese Benedict, a strawberry tart, and more. Reservations can be made online or by calling 214-782-9807.

Scout

This Dallas restaurant is offering a three-course Easter brunch buffet on April 17. The menu will feature pineapple-glazed ham, roasted salmon, and more. Carving stations will offer prime rib and herb-crusted lamb along with a variety of side dishes and desserts. Brunch costs $49.99, and children 12 and younger eat for free from a kids menu featuring chicken tenders and waffle fries. Reservations can be made online.

Seasons 52

Seasons 52 is offering an a la carte brunch on April 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The meal will include crab-cheddar quiche, French Toast, shrimp and grits, mimosas, sangrias, bloody Marys, rosé Lemonade, and more. The restaurant is also offering an Easter box serving four to six people featuring spiral ham, salmon, or beef tenderloin, plus salad, sides, and dessert. The Easter box to-go option can be picked up on April 16, and orders can be placed online.

Season's 52

Second Floor at The Exchange

Guests at this Dallas eatery can enjoy a special Easter menu on April 17. Menu items include assorted breakfast pastries, a smoked salmon display, fresh fruit, scrambled eggs, smoked bacon, pork sausage, twice-cooked potatoes, braised pork hash, a prime rib carving station, and more. The meal will cost $50 for adults and $25 for children. Call 972-268-7605 or go online for reservations.

Sloane's Corner

This Dallas restaurant is serving a three-course brunch menu on April 17 that will cost $38 per person. The menu will include options like breakfast pastries, tomato and cucumber salad, mini avocado toast, lobster and avocado salad, strawberry ricotta pancakes, a prime beef burger, and more. The regular menu will also be available.

STIRR

This restaurant with locations in Dallas and Addison is hosting an Easter brunch on April 17. The special brunch will feature an omelet station, BLT deviled eggs, smoked cheddar au gratin potatoes, buttermilk biscuits, beef tenderloin, pies, cakes, pastries, and more. The meal will cost is $42 for adults, $15 for kids over the age of 10, and it will be free for kids aged 10 and under. Reservations can be made online for Dallas and Addison locations.

Table 13

Guests at this Addison restaurant can enjoy a prix fixe brunch menu from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Menu options include crab cake Benedict, pecan-crusted salmon, lemon caper chicken, and lamb chops. The meal will cost either $39.95 or $49.95 per person, depending on the selection. The regular menu will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling 972-789-9558.

Ten50 BBQ

This barbecue restaurant in Richardson is offering a to-go menu including a whole brisket, spiral-sliced glazed ham, brisket baked beans, mac and cheese, green beans, whole key lime pie, fruit cobbler, and more. Orders should be placed by April 13. Orders can be placed by calling 1-855-783-1050 or going online.

III Forks

This Dallas steakhouse is serving an Easter brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 17. The Easter menu will feature items like steak and eggs, filet mignon benedict, crab cake benedict, lobster tail benedict, and breakfast breads from the restaurant's local bakery. The special brunch selection will cost $55, and it will be available for dine-in or curbside to-go by preorder. Children's brunch will include pancakes, sausage, and scrambled eggs, and it will cost $18.A limited a la carte menu will also be available. The regular dinner menu is available from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Reservations can be made online.

Toussaint Brasserie

This New Orleans-inspired restaurant in Dallas is offering a special Easter menu with items like Boeuf Bourguignon hash, banana macadamia nut pancakes, lobster Benedict, pain perdu, and a frozen French 75. Reservations can be made by calling 214-765-2311 or going online.

Truluck's

This seafood restaurant with locations in Dallas and Southlake is offering Easter specials on April 15 through 17. Menu items include Lobster Thermidor for $120 and a cognac-based Easter cocktail for $14.50. The regular menu will also be available. Reservations can be made online.

Truluck's

Wicked Butcher

This restaurant in the Sinclair Hotel in Fort Worth is offering an Easter brunch on April 17. Menu items include heirloom beets, Shrimp Louie, Nutella-stuffed French toast, seared salmon, a dark chocolate tart, an olive oil cake, and more. Call 682-231-8214 or go online to make a reservation.

Wits Steakhouse

Guests at this South African steakhouse in Dallas can choose from special menu items like deviled eggs, bagel and lox, prawns, French toast, and more. Prices vary. Call 214-712-9700 or go online to make a reservation.

97 West

This restaurant inside Hotel Drover in the Fort Worth Stockyards will serve an Easter brunch from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring dishes using ingredients from Texas farms and ranches. Menu items include cinnamon rolls, apple-churro pancakes, and chicken and biscuits. The restaurant is also serving a special Easter cocktail garnished with a Peep. Guests can also join an Easter egg hunt for both adults and kids, and whoever finds a golden egg will win a one-night mid-week stay with a complimentary pool cabana, two rodeo tickets, $100 resort credit, and two robes. Egg hunts will take place at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Reservations can be made online.