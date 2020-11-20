Contactless & Socially Distant Holiday Events Happening Across North Texas

The pandemic has forced many holiday events and parties to be canceled this season.

But so many others are reimagining safer ways we can enjoy annual holiday traditions.

Several socially distant and contactless events are kicking off this month. Here’s a list of events that we will be updating:

Safe Santa at Galleria Dallas

The annual tradition of visiting Santa Claus will take a different approach at Galleria Dallas this year, starting Friday, Nov. 20. Santa is taking precautions during the pandemic, too.

He’s wearing a face shield and sitting on an elevated platform with a sheet of plexiglass separating him from the kids. Santa is also wearing a microphone so he can talk to the kids through speakers.

His team of elves are wiping down the space in between visitors and the space is sprayed down with electrostatic sanitizer between each shift.

There is a strict reservation policy to keep the experience socially distant but you have until Christmas Eve to book a spot.

Organizers say their goal was to find some sort of joy in what has been a strange and difficult year.

“In an environment where we don’t know what’s happening, it’s so scary out there and for little kids who don’t understand, we wanted to make sure there was a sense of normalcy,” said Stephany Ruiz, guest services director for Trademark Property, which manages the Galleria. “We were not going to ever cancel Santa. We always knew we were going to do it, we just had to plan a little bit earlier this year to make sure that it was something that was safe.”

Click here to reserve your spot with Santa.

SNOWDAY at Galleria Dallas

Right next to Santa is a contactless event called SNOWDAY. It’s a photo-op experience built by creatives with an eye for holiday cheer.

When you walk in, you get a wristband that's connected to your smartphone through a QR code scanned upon entry. You then scan that band at each photo station they've created. All of the photos are sent to your phone.

Backdrops include “upside-down” rooms, an elf behind plexiglass and a space-themed holiday room.

The event also follows a strict reservation policy. Masks and social distancing is enforced. Click here to make a reservation.

Radiance!

This is one of many bright spots as we enter holiday 2020. The Radiance! experience features over a mile long of 2 million lights and displays that you can drive through so you don't have to leave the safety of your car.

There are three locations in Frisco, Decatur and Weatherford.

Click here to register.

Luminova in Arlington

On Friday, Nov. 20, the first-ever Luminova event begins at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Nearly three million lights, an ice rink and more are spread out across 270,000 square feet inside and outside the stadium grounds.

Click here to register.

Vitruvian Lights in Addison

The annual experience of colorful lights begins on Black Friday, Nov. 27. Vitruvian Park in Addison is transformed into a walkable wonderland of lights. Visitors can use the free parking for the park on-site. The lights will be up through the month of December.

Farmersville

The town of Farmersville is planning a beautiful display of lights down Main Street. The event starts with an opening ceremony at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 and the lights will be on every night until Dec. 31. The drive-through event is free and there will also be multiple photo opportunities and events.

NorthPark Center

NorthPark Center will have a virtual Santa this year.

There are also virtual performances by puppeteer and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra all season.

Virtual visits with NorthPark’s Santa will take place in real time Friday, November 27 - Wednesday, December 23, 2020, by advanced registration. Bookings will open Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 12PM CST here on our website. Additional time slots will be released online in weekly increments on Sundays at 12PM CST on November 29, December 6, December 13, and December 20. Since total available time slots are limited in number and space becomes a premium closer to Christmas, booking earlier in the season is highly recommended.

Gift of Lights, Texas Motor Speedway

The Gift of Lights returns this year at Texas Motor Speedway featuring a two-mile drive through three million lights. The event starts Nov. 26 and runs until Jan. 2, 2021. Click here to register.