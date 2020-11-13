The 17th annual Lone Star Christmas event opens on Friday at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine.

Overnight resort guests and local day visitors can now pre-purchase individual tickets online for the full lineup of Christmas activities.

Activities at the event include a marquee pop-up exhibition called "I Love Christmas Movies," a new 50,000 square foot outdoor holiday lanterns attraction called Yuletide Bright, and a build-your-own snowman experience made with real snow.

"I Love Christmas Movies" is a multi-sensory pop-up exhibition that allows guests to experience holiday movies like The Polar Express, A Christmas Story, Elf, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, and The Year Without a Santa Clause.

Guests can navigate the multi-sensory exhibits featuring 15 immersive scenes with replicas of film props, audio clips, and more. According to Gaylord Texan, the exhibition was designed with social distancing measures at the forefront.

At the Yuletide Bright outdoor holiday lanterns attraction, visitors can journey through over 50,000-square-feet of holiday-themed lanterns, characters, and scenes.

Activities at the Lone Star Christmas event will include snow tubing, ice skating, gingerbread decorating, Elf on the Shelf character breakfast, and more.

Guests can also ride on the Christmas Carousel, use their critical thinking skills in two holiday-themed Escape Rooms, enjoy the buffet at the Elf on the Shelf Character Breakfast, and complete holiday-themed art in the Christmas Craft Studio.

Photos: 17th Annual Lone Star Christmas Event Opens at Gaylord Texan Resort Friday

Visitors will have the opportunity to experience resort's four-and-a-half acres of magically decorated indoor atriums showcasing two million holiday lights, 15,000 shimmering ornaments, a Polar Express themed miniature train set designed by Lionel Trains, strolling entertainers, and a 52-foot tall Christmas tree featuring its own light show.

The Lone Star Christmas event will run from Nov. 13 to Jan 3.

To purchase event tickets or book a holiday room package, visit www.ChristmasAtGaylordTexan.com.