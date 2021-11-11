Holiday Hits 2021, Week 3: Toys for Every Price Range

The Toy Insider's Laura Schacht is reviewing a group of toys that fits with any price range.

SLIMYSAND AQUA SPLASH – 1.5 BUCKETS BLUE AND PINK (HORIZON GROUP)

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

You can stretch it, shape it, slice it and crush it. Kids can dive into a world of water play fun with SLIMYSAND aqua splash, the sensory play sand that’s stretchable and moldable in and out of water. Kids can pack and layer any color sand into the molds and then lift to reveal their creations.

Ages: 3+

MSRP: $6.00

Available: Amazon

COCOMELON KARAOKE MICROPHONE (EKIDS)

Kids can sing along to Cocomelon themes music via the Cocomelon Karaoke Microphone. Kids will love to practice their singing skills with JJ and his pals. JJ is pictured on the microphone, inviting kids to sing with his nursery rhymes. Features flashing lights that pulse to the music.

Ages: 3+

MSRP: $19.99

Available: Amazon

POKEMON TRADING CARD GAME: CELEBRATIONS ELITE TRAINER BOX (POKEMON)

In celebration of Pokémon’s 25th anniversary, the Pokémon Company International will be releasing the highly anticipated Pokémon TCG: Celebrations collection, which will showcase bellowed characters from the Pokémon franchise, as well as popular card artwork and gameplay mechanics spanning the history of the Pokémon TCG

Ages: 6+

MSRP: $49.99

Available: October at major retailers

KIDS TRAX USPS LLV MAIL DELIVERY TRUCK (KID TRAX)

Special delivery! Kids ages 3-5 can ride this truck on the sidewalk, backyard or driveway. This delightful kid-sized mail carrier features a mail slot, opening rear door, working headlights and horn just like a real mail delivery truck. Kids can play their favorite tunes on the included FM radio/MPS player input. Includes a mailbox and three plastic envelopes for extra delivery fun. Features a rechargeable battery. Max weight of 60 lbs.

Ages: 3+

MSRP: $269.99

Available: Kidtraxtoys.com

BATMAN BAT-TECH PLAYSET (SPIN MASTER)

Kids can take their Batman missions to the next level with the bat-Tech Batcave Playset. The playset is more than 33 inches and transforms into an epic Batcave with everything kids need to bring Batman adventures to life. Open it up to reveal the Batcave with more than 10 areas for action or close it up to transform it back into a giant Batman for easy storage.