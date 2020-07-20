Get Geeked! Comic-Con@Home Kicks Off This Week. Here's What You Need to Know

For the first time in 50 years, San Diego Comic-Con will not hold a physical event in downtown San Diego. But organizers hope to recapture the magic in some small way, by holding panels, workshops and events online.

Just like the in-person event, fans can see the schedule online now and select which panel they would like to attend. Once the event goes live Wednesday afternoon, all of the scheduled links will take you to a specific Comic-Con YouTube page for that panel.

Comic-Con@Home spokesperson David Glanzer says it was important for them to keep the event alive in some way for the community.

“We thought, let’s do an online version. We didn’t know how we were going to do it. We didn’t know who would be involved. And we’re very grateful a lot of people decided to come on board,” Glanzer says.

In fact, a lot of people are on board. Those worried about missing out on seeing sneak peeks of new shows, or getting a glimpse of their favorite stars, can rest easy knowing they won’t have to camp out overnight in the Hall H line to do it. All they have to do it is click the button for the panel they want to see and they’ll be getting the scoop.

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

“You’ll be able to pick and choose what it is you want to see. If you were at the physical show sometimes you’d have to make a decision about what to see at 1 o’clock, all you have to do now is figure out what panel you want to see first.”

The panels are just as clever as in years past and can be niche or broad depending on what you’re interested in. Those who want to zero in on art can do that with panels like “Cartoon Network Studios: The Art of Storyboarding” (Thursday at 11am). And if you want to learn how to make a comic book, pop into the “How to Make a Comic From Start to Finish” panel (Friday 4pm).

One thing San Diego Comic-Con has always been on the forefront of are discussions about gender, race, sexuality, and weaving current events into entertainment. This year Comic-Con@Home is no exception to that with panels like “Body Talk” (Thursday 10am) where moderators will have a discussion on diverse body inclusivity, “Comics During Clampdown: Creativity During the Time of COVID” (Thursday 12pm) and “Diversity in Comics: Why Inclusion and Visibility Matter” (Saturday 12pm).

There will be no shortage of star power during Comic-Con@Home this year. Just like fans, the stars of your favorite production can log on from home and share about their project with you. Highlights include Keanu Reeves at the “Constantine: 15th Anniversary Reunion” panel (Saturday 12pm) where he’ll join director Francis Lawrence, and producer Akiva Goldsman reunite to reflect on the making of the 2005 DC Comics adaptation. Moderated by Collider's editor-in-chief Steven Weintraub.

Simon Pegg, and Nick Frost will reunite for the “Amazon Prime Video: Truth Seekers” panel (Thursday 12pm). “Truth Seekers” is a new original supernatural horror comedy about a team of part-time paranormal investigators who team up to uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK.

“Star Trek” fans will enjoy “Star Trek Universe Virtual Panel” (Thursday 10am) where the cast of Star Trek: Discovery reprises their roles in a virtual table read of the season two finale "Such Sweet Sorrow, Part 2.”

You can also get a sneak preview of the “Peacock Original Series: The Capture” (Friday 3pm). “The Capture” unveils a troubling world of fake news and the extraordinary power of intelligence services. To celebrate the premiere, the cast and creators will come together to discuss what could happen when seeing is deceiving and technological capabilities are abused. “The Capture” is streaming now exclusively on Peacock, NBCUniversal's new streaming service.

With over 350 panels and programming to choose from you’re sure to find something that fits your fandom. And while Glanzer says everyone involved would much rather be at Comic-Con in person, they are glad to be able to still bring the SDCC community together in this way.

“The great thing about this is that for people who’ve never been to Comic-Con, they’ll have an opportunity to get a taste of what the show is really about,” Glanzer says.

Comic-Con@Home is free to the public. Attendees can visit Comic-con.org to select which panels and programming they would like to attend and sign in to add them to their virtual schedule.