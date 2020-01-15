Dallas

Fletcher’s Corny Dogs Family Member Quietly Opens ‘No Name’ Restaurant in Dallas, Amid Lawsuit

By Sarah Blaskovich

A sign blocking out the name "Fletch," during an ongoing legal trademark battle, is seen at Corndog With No Name on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 in Dallas. The new restaurant comes from the great-granddaughter of the man who brought Fletcher's corny dogs to the State Fair nearly 80 years ago.
Ryan Michalesko / The Dallas Morning News

The granddaughter of the man who ran Fletcher’s Original State Fair Corny Dogs at the State Fair of Texas for decades quietly opened a fried-food restaurant in Dallas on Tuesday.

Just don’t go looking for the name. Jace Fletcher Christensen’s new restaurant doesn’t have a permanent one yet. Temporarily, the restaurant near Interstate 35E and Loop 12 in Dallas is being called Corndog With No Name while co-owner Christensen and her mom Victoria Fletcher wait out the verdict in a family lawsuit over a trademark dispute.

“I agreed to keep the restaurant closed for 10 days, and 3 and a half months later, there was still no ruling,” Christensen says.

You can read the full story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News by clicking here.

