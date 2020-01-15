Fletcher’s Corny Dogs Family Member Quietly Opens ‘No Name’ Restaurant in Dallas, Amid Lawsuit

The granddaughter of the man who ran Fletcher’s Original State Fair Corny Dogs at the State Fair of Texas for decades quietly opened a fried-food restaurant in Dallas on Tuesday.
Just don’t go looking for the name. Jace Fletcher Christensen’s new restaurant doesn’t have a permanent one yet. Temporarily, the restaurant near Interstate 35E and Loop 12 in Dallas is being called Corndog With No Name while co-owner Christensen and her mom Victoria Fletcher wait out the verdict in a family lawsuit over a trademark dispute.
“I agreed to keep the restaurant closed for 10 days, and 3 and a half months later, there was still no ruling,” Christensen says.
