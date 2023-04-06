YouTube Star MrBeast's Sidekick, Chris Tyson, Announces Hormone Replacement Therapy

Chris Tyson is embarking on a new chapter.

The YouTuber, whose Twitter profile notes that they use "any pronouns," shared on April 5 that they have been undergoing hormone replacement therapy (HRT) for two months.

"Informed consent HRT saved my and many others' lives," the 26-year-old tweeted from their personal account. "The hurdles [gender non-conforming] people have to jump through to get life-saving gender-affirming healthcare in a 1st world country is wild to me. Just let people make informed decisions about their own bodies."

Masculinizing or feminizing hormone therapy can help gender non-conforming or transgender people achieve a more "traditional" masculine or feminine appearance, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

On April 6, Tyson wrote that their physical appearance "has already started to change" since beginning HRT, explaining, "The amount of body positivity I've gotten in just 2 months is insane."

The content creator went on say they struggled with gender identity in the past, tweeting that the last "21 years was for learning about gender dysphoria."

Tyson also shared a selfie with their 2-year-old son Tucker and captioned the photo, "If I didn't have this little nugget I'd never have gotten this far. He's taught me so much about myself in such a short time. I can't wait to learn through life together."

He added in a separate tweet through his verified account, "I know I'm going to be a great parent, and so is every other person who puts the love of their child before everything. I made this decision because I wanted to show up as my best and happiest self for him. In a way, this way FOR Tucker."

Tyson rose to fame in 2012, when they joined childhood friend Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson on his YouTube channel. Since then, the MrBeast account—known for its over-the-top stunts—has garnered over 141 million subscribers.

Shortly after Tyson shared news of their HRT treatments, MrBeast tweeted in response with three heart emojis, "Gotchu."

This was not the first time Tyson got personal on social media. Back in 2020, they came out as bisexual, noting that a previous attempt during their teenage years was met with "a lot of negative backlash from friends/family."

"Just know if the people around you don't love and support you we always will," Tyson wrote on Twitter at the time. "Someday I'd like to go into detail about more of this but I'm still very private about it due to things that happened when I tried coming out. I just don't want to be silent about it anymore."