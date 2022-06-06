You'll Get a Fright Out of Jenna Ortega's Transformation Into Wednesday Addams

Jenna Ortega is strange and unusual. Or, at least, she is in the new teaser for Netflix's "Wednesday."

On June 6, the streamer dropped a sneak peek at the Wednesday Addams-focused series directed by Tim Burton, giving fans a first look at Ortega's transformation into the macabre teen.

The video opens with the actress braiding her dark hair into Wednesday's signature hairstyle. And, as ominous music plays, she steps into the spotlight, wearing a look that's worthy of two snaps. We're, of course, referring to the return of Wednesday's iconic black baby doll dress.

Ortega isn't alone in the teaser, however, as she's joined by Thing, the disembodied hand who's part of the creepy and kooky family. Back in June, Thing starred in its own trailer, spelling out the ominous warning: "A grave terror approaches. Her name is... Wednesday."

As for what to expect from the show? Wednesday follows the "Scream" alum as the 16-year-old titular character, who begins a new adventure as a student at Nevermore Academy. The series, which Netflix described as a "sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery," will follow her as "she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago."

Speaking of, Gomez and Morticia Addams, the Addams family leaders will be played by Luis Guzmn and Catherine Zeta-Jones, respectively.

Now, before you start feeling altogether ooky about this new live-action Addams family project, just know that Christina Ricci, a.k.a. the OG from the '90s films, is a part of the show's ensemble cast. Isn't that something to scream about?

Additional members include Gwendoline Christie, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Joy Sunday, Emma Myers, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Georgie Farmer, Naomi Ogawa and Moosa Mostafa.

For a peek at Ortega's transformation, watch the first teaser for yourself above.