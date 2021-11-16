Yes, ‘Days of Our Lives' Is Really Doing a Holiday Movie

Forget a holly jolly Christmas, we want a holiday filled with tears, dramatic slaps and drink throwing.

And it seems we might just get that, as "Days of Our Lives" star Eileen Davidson announced on Monday, Nov. 15 that the soap opera will be getting its own holiday movie at Peacock, titled "Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas." The former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star broke the good news while supporting her fellow Bravolebrities at Peacock's "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" event, and the NBCUniversal streaming service has since confirmed the news.

The new holiday movie "follows Will Horton (Chandler Massey) as he writes a screenplay before his Christmas Eve deadline. Using everyone's favorite feel-good holiday movie tropes, he creates a festive story based on his family and friends in Salem--but with several twists and turns you'll never see coming," Peacock's description teased.

"Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas" will be here before you know it, as the streamer shared that the film will arrive on Thursday, Dec. 16. The holiday movie spin-off follows the success of Peacock's "Days of Our Lives" limited series, "Beyond Salem," which featured Davidson, Lisa Rinna, Deidre Hall, Drake Hogestyn and many more.

Not to mention, Christmas movies starring "Real Housewives" stars seem to be the trend of the season, as longtime RHOBH star Kyle Richards is starring in a different holiday movie for the streamer: "The Real Housewives of the North Pole," which premieres Dec. 9.

In "The Real Housewives of the North Pole," Richards plays a Christmas-loving housewife from a small town in Vermont who finds herself in a feud with former BFF Diana (Betsy Brandt). This fight between the two Christmas queens splits the town, but gives a story opportunity to one aspiring writer (Tetona Jackson).

While we wait for more news about "Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas," catch a sneak peek of "The Real Housewives of the North Pole" above.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)